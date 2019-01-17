Smile, you will be in good hands when you visit Advanced Dental Care of Riverview. It recently opened in October 2018, and offers the community excellent dental care. The Riverview office is its 22nd location.

The practice offers full-service dentistry, including general and cosmetic dentistry as well as dental implants, orthodontics, CEREC same day crowns, Invisalign® and more. Members of the staff provide exceptional dental care while emphasizing prevention through education. All dental procedures are done with compassion.

Drs. Thuy Nguyen and Michael Derakhshan practice dentistry with impeccable standards to help every patient achieve optimum oral health, providing a quality of care consistent with the highest integrity.

Dr. Nguyen graduated from the University of Florida College of Dentistry in Gainesville with her Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD). Her focus is general dentistry, crown and bridge restorations, extractions, endodontics and Invisalign®.

“We are proud to be part of the Riverview community, and we look forward to working with patients at our new, state-of-the-art office to achieve the healthy and beautiful smiles they deserve, she said.”

Dr. Nguyen and her husband have two children and reside in Valrico. In her spare time, she enjoys working out, traveling and family time.

Dr. Derakhshan graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville with his Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD). His dental focus is on general and cosmetic dentistry. He was trained in digital dentistry with CEREC (same day crowns).

He said, “We are dedicated to providing high quality patient care, while also creating an environment that builds patient trust. We are committed to making you smile.”

He enjoys traveling and many outdoor activities including golf, tennis, snowboarding, mountain biking and spending time with his wife and kids.

Advanced Dental Care offers flexible finance options so that you do not have to sacrifice your oral health. In addition, most dental insurance is accepted. Advanced Dental Care is open Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-in patients and dental emergencies are always welcome. Advanced Dental Care is located at 13018 S. US Hwy. 301 in Riverview. Call 580-5724. Visit Riverview-Dentist.com.