Grand Opening Of Florida Orthopaedic Institute Celebrated

Florida Orthopaedic Institute celebrated the grand opening in November of its new Brandon office, located at the Brandon Gateway Medical Plaza, 560 S. Lakewood Dr.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute relocated on September 10, 2018 to a larger facility to accommodate its growing practice in the Brandon community and to offer high-end technology and amenities. These enhancements include advanced X-ray and MRI machines as well as an Orthopaedic Urgent Care, their second urgent care center in Tampa specializing in orthopedics, offering faster service and lower cost than an emergency room.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute’s Urgent Care is open during both regular business hours and extended hours Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary, and all ages are welcome. Patients experiencing an unexpected bone, joint or muscle injury, can visit the only urgent care centers in Tampa Bay specializing in orthopedics.

Finalists Announced For Upcoming Riverview Chamber Awards Ceremony

Finalists have been announced for the Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year awards. The dinner and awards ceremony announcing the winners will be held on Friday, January 11 at the Regent, 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview.

The nominees are: Organizations with five or less employees: P.F. Auto Glass, Inc., Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC and Thatcher Properties. Organizations with up to 20 employees: Brandon Family Law Center, Bryan Hindman Electric and Mary and Martha House. Organizations with over 20 employees: FirstLight Home Care, Shapes Fitness for Women – Riverview and The Alley At SouthShore.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner begins 5:30 p.m. The cost is $55 per person (reserved table with eight seats—$500).

If you need information, or wish to reserve a table to participate in the annual table decorating contest, contact the chamber office at 234-5944 or email admin@RiverviewChamber.com.

GRCC Provides Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For Texas Roadhouse

Recently, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were invited to celebrate with new member, Texas Roadhouse. Many anxious Chamber members turned out for the ribbon cutting ceremony and to taste the delicious food.

Dan Schefer, Managing Partner, and his entire team have been working very hard to get the facility started on solid footing and it sure seems to be working. In Riverview, as is the case across the country, Texas Roadhouse is famous for Hand-Cut Steaks, Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs, Made-From-Scratch Sides, Fresh-Baked Bread and Legendary Margaritas.

Call 489-5552 to put your name on the waiting list before leaving home. It is located at 13006 US Hwy. 301 S. (north of Big Bend Road on the east side of 301). It is open Monday through Thursday from 4-10 p.m., Friday 4-11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-10 p.m. You can also find them and their menu on the internet at https://www.texasroadhouse.com/restaurant-locations/florida/riverview.

GRCC Celebrates The Opening Of Philly Pretzel Factory

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were happy to be invited to celebrate the Opening of Philly Pretzel Factory! The extremely large crowd was treated to delicious hot pretzels. Many attendees enjoyed their pretzel alongside a delicious beer from neighbor Leaven Brewing. It was a perfect evening to be on the patio and visit with friends and make new connections.

Owner Michele Maffei and her family are thrilled to bring their native pretzel style to Riverview. According to the crowd, many of which were from the Philadelphia region, they have got it right. Philly Pretzel Factory uses its very own proprietary blend of flour, using only the highest quality of wheat. They can create everything from small rivets, to full size pretzels, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and even custom creations.

The Factory is located catty-corner from Riverview High School in the Shoppes of Boyette at 11244 Boyette Rd. Hours are Monday to Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Visit Phillypretzelfactory.com/locations/riverview-fl or call 741-0005 to place an order.