January Educational Forum ‘Human Trafficking’

On Tuesday, January 15 from 2-4 p.m., learn about human trafficking and the effects on the young and elderly. Learn signs and how to report suspected human trafficking and about the agencies involved in stopping the trafficking.

The Forum will take place at the Sun City Chamber of Commerce at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza.

For more information, visit Campaign Against Human Trafficking-SouthShore at www.sccblueheart.org

For information about the Coalition, please call 419-4902 or visit https://mentalhealthandaging.org.

Free Program Addresses Concerns About Falling

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. The program, A Matter of Balance, will take place Thursday, January 24 through Thursday, March 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This award-winning program is designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

If you are concerned about falls, interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, have fallen in the past, has restricted activities because of falling concerns, this program is for you.

It will take place at Sun Towers Retirement, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr. in Sun City Center. RSVP a must. Please call Debbie Caneen at 892-2990.

Riverview Library Offers Technology For Adults

Device Advice: Were you gifted a gadget over the holidays and need set up help or just want to learn how it all works? Drop in during this one hour open lab on Friday, January 11 from 4-5 p.m. for quick training in computer basics, tablets, smartphones, e-books, e-readers and more.

Microsoft Word Intro: Friday, January 18 from 4-5 p.m. Learn to create, save, print and edit documents: Create a document; Save documents; Open existing documents; Preview and Print documents and Edit documents.

Microsoft Word—Document Formatting: Friday, January 25 from 4-5 p.m. Discover the basics of font formatting and page setup: Set margins and change page orientation, Customize font face, size, style and color, learn to justify text, insert headers and footers and create page borders.

The Riverview Library is located at 10509 Riverview Dr. Programs are courtesy of the Friends of Riverview Library and Hillsborough Library System. Inquire at the Library Service Desk, call 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org for programs that require registration.

LLT Academy’s Cheer Team Qualifies For National High School Cheerleading Competition

Literacy Leadership Technology Academy (LLT) Varsity Competition team qualified for the National High School Cheerleading Competition (NHSCC) taking place in Orlando February 8-12. After placing fourth at the Varsity Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA) Central Florida Regional Competition, the team is the first middle school in Hillsborough County to ever receive a bid for the national competition.

The LLT Varsity Competition team is made up of 25 members ranging from grades sixth to eighth, with one fifth grade alternate. During the Varsity UCA Central Florida Regional competition, the girls competed against six middle and junior high teams across Florida.

Earlier this year, the team attended the first-ever UCA Cheer Home Camp in September at LLT Academy. At the camp, a UCA staff member worked one-on-one with each team member, and helped them gain the confidence and skills necessary to compete at the regional level.

Established in 2005, LLT Academy is s K-8 Independent Charter School located in Tampa, Fla. In 2017, LLT Academy was awarded the AdvanceED SACS Accreditation, and was placed in the top percentage of AdvancedED schools worldwide. The LLT’s main focus is to empower students to lead the way in literacy, leadership and technology within their communities.

For more information about LLT Academy, visit www.lltacademy.com/.