It’s Bunco Time

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be hosting a Bunco for Children’s Charities on Thursday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at Center Place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

The cost is $20 and includes light fare, snacks, refreshments and wine. Enjoy the fun while benefiting local Brandon charities.

Tickets are available at Center Place or at the door. For more information, please call 967-3954.

The Bridges Retirement Community Hosts Veterans Assistance Seminar

The Bridges Retirement Community is hosting a veterans assistance seminar on Thursday, January 17 from 10-11 a.m. to educate wartime Veterans and their survivors about a benefit through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ‘Improved Pension with Aid and Attendance.’ This benefit can help offset the cost of living in a retirement community for a wartime veteran or his/her surviving spouse.

Veterans of any branch of the armed services who served 90 consecutive days on active duty, including one day during a wartime period, may be eligible to receive up to $1,794 per month for assisted living expenses if they served during World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam Era or other more recent conflicts (duration of service required may vary).

Edwin Ortiz, Manager of Hillsborough County Veterans Services, will provide information and answer questions about this benefit. This free seminar will be held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Lunch is provided. Seating is limited. Please reserve a seat by calling 413-8900.

Free Seminar On Caring For House Plants

You have heard that houseplants are great for cleaning the air you breathe and for improving the sense of well-being in your home. But you are not sure where to start. Kerby’s Nursery is offering a free House Plants Seminar where you will learn how to care for houseplants, where to place them in your home and how to repot when needed. All the tips and tricks you need to turn your bungalow into a jungalow.

Join in at Kerby’s Nursery, 2311 S. Parsons Ave. in Valrico on Saturday, January 26 at 2 p.m. for a free, one-hour seminar. Registration is not required.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, January 12 and 19 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, chacha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.