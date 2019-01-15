BSA Troop 632 Annual Mulch Sale

Troop 632 will be out in FishHawk and Valrico selling mulch door-to-door from Monday, January 21 to Monday, February 11.

Thanks to such a supportive community, last year’s proceeds were used to send 35 Scouts to summer camp at Camp Daniel Boone in North Carolina; six Scouts and two adults to BSA’s High Adventure Sea Base; six Scouts and two adults to BSA’s High Adventure at Northern Tier; one Scout to intensive service at OA Sea Base; and 12 Scouts this year to National Youth Leadership Training. Troop 632 was also able to replace worn equipment.

Hillsborough’s New Online System Makes Pet Adoption Simpler

Hillsborough County has made major improvements to the way people look for adoptable pets.

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center recently unveiled its online kennel, a new system that substantially increases the amount of information available to prospective adopters. The online system, called ADOPT, features individualized pet profiles, real-time updates on which dogs and cats are available for adoption and detailed search options for those looking for specific characteristics in a pet such as breed, sex or age. A resident can now filter search results to find, for example, only female dogs less than 2 years old, or look online to see if their lost cat has been taken to the shelter.

ADOPT pet profiles also include all the information the staff and volunteers have gathered when observing pets while at the shelter, giving those considering adoption a look into the dog or cat’s personality and how it could fit within their life.

The ADOPT online kennel system can be accessed by desktop computer or mobile devices at HCFLGov.net/Adopt. An instructional video also is available.

Dozens of dogs and cats are adopted every day from the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center, and the ADOPT system is designed to make the process even easier and more convenient. The PRC is Hillsborough’s only open-admissions shelter, meaning it accepts dogs and cats regardless of size, breed, age or medical condition.

Free Program Addresses Concerns About Falling

Many older adults experience concerns about falling and restrict their activities. The program, A Matter of Balance, will take place Thursday, January 24 to Thursday, March 14 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. This is an award-winning program designed to manage falls and increase activity levels.

If you are concerned about falls, interested in improving balance, flexibility and strength, have fallen in the past or have restricted activities because of falling concerns, this program is for you.

It will take place at Sun Towers Retirement, 101 Trinity Lakes Dr. in Sun City Center. RSVP a must. Please call Debbie Caneen at 892-2990.

Help Your Children With Literacy Skills At After School Reading Crew

In-person registration takes place Monday, January 7 from 3:45-5:30 p.m. for the Children’s Board Family Resource Centers in Brandon’s After School Reading Crew. This is a reading program provided by A! SLS Success through Learning & Support and is designed to help your child improve their literacy skills and develop a love for reading. It is a five week program for children. Each session will consist of reading instruction and activities and will last 60 minutes. Caregiver must be present at all sessions.

It will take place Tuesday, January 15, 22, 29, February 5 and 12 from 3:45-4:45 p.m. or 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Students must be enrolled in Hillsborough County School District and be in Kindergarten, 1st or 2nd grade. The most recent report card or progress report must reflect below level or unsatisfactory in Reading. Students must attend all five sessions. Students not eligible if they have a current IEP, attends Saturday school or HOST program.

To register, bring your child and their most recent report card or progress report.

Children’s Board Family Resource Centers in Brandon is located at 1271 Kingsway Rd. in Brandon. Call 740-4634 for more information.

Farm Fresh Strawberries To Support Randall Middle School PTSA

The Randall Middle School PTSA has partnered with Wish Farms, a 4th generation family-owned and operated farm based in Plant City to bring Randall Hawk friends and families fresh local grown strawberries. Start celebrating strawberry season by ordering a carton (4 quarts) of peak-of-the-season strawberries for $20, handpicked and delivered straight from the farm to Randall Middle School the same day! The sale will take place January 8-22 and delivery is scheduled for mid-February when the strawberries are at the height of their season.

The community is also invited to get same-day picked strawberries by ordering via the front office in Randall Middle School. Cash or check payment is required at signup. Please make checks payable to Randall Middle School PTSA. Proceeds will benefit our local farmers and programs, services and teacher grants for the students and teachers at Randall.

Randall Middle School is located at 16510 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. For more information contact Randall Middle School at 740-3900 or call or text Colleen Horan-Green, PTSA Vice President via 516-695-3647.