It seems like 2018 has been another year that has flown by. Wasn’t it just yesterday, we were celebrating 16 years of publishing positive community news? And this month, as we publish the January edition of the Osprey Observer newspapers, we are marking the 17th year of publishing local newspapers in the community.

As a locally-owned, direct mail community newspaper, what does this mean? This means that the S.E. Hillsborough Community has a voice and a representation. We have 14 freelance writers in the community that live here, work here and have chosen this area to raise a family. We care. We care about the schools, we care about the charities, about the opportunities for our kids to volunteer and for the businesses that choose to come here. We care about the healthcare options for our families, about our locally-owned, mom and pop businesses and we care when someone wins a prize, earns an award or celebrates a new certification.

The Osprey Observer is an active member of five local chambers including Brandon Chamber, the Greater Riverview Chamber, South Shore Chamber, Sun City Chamber and the Valrico/FishHawk Chamber. We make every effort to be in the know of road widenings, improvements, approvals and Grand Openings as we can. We want to celebrate the best possible things that our community has to offer and we want to get involved!

We are a free distribution, direct mail newspaper because of the continued support of the businesses and corporations in the community.

In addition, we have a dedicated office team and have staff members who have been on board for more than 15 years. They have become familiar faces in the community and they continue to make an impact.

We have an office located at 918 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. Brandon, FL 33511. We are in the Five Points Plaza directly across the street from the Neighborhood Walmart at the corner of Lithia Pinecrest and Lumsden. Stop in sometime and say hello; we always have extra editions and we’re happy to meet members of our community.

Finally, the most important person is you, the readers in the community who continue to read the local paper and Shop Local at community businesses. If you have a story to share, we would love to hear from you!

Follow us on social media and subscribe online to our bi-monthly newsletter. This is the best way to stay ‘in the know’ on all the latest news in the local community.

We appreciate you for supporting the Osprey Observer and for reading the editions each month.

Please let us know if there is something we can do for you!

Sincerely,

Marie Gilmore

Managing Editor

editor@ospreyobserver.com