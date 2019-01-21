Wildlife Presentation At Brandon Senior Center

On Monday, January 28 at 10:15 a.m., seniors can enjoy a Wildlife Presentation: Attracting the right kinds of wildlife in your landscape. The presentation is by Lynn Barber from UF/IFAS.

It will take place at the Brandon Senior Center, located at 612 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon. Call 635-8066 for more information.

It’s Bunco Time

Kappa Kappa Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi will be hosting a Bunco for Children’s Charities on Thursday, January 31 at 6 p.m. at Center Place, 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

The cost is $20 and includes light fare, snacks, refreshments and wine. Enjoy the fun while benefiting local Brandon charities.

Tickets are available at Center Place or at the door. For more information, please call 967-3954.

Plant & Rummage Sale

The Riverview Garden Club will hold its annual Plant & Rummage Sale on Saturday, February 23, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. With a huge variety of flowering, Florida-friendly, vegetable and herb plants and seeds, this is a great opportunity to add to your spring garden.

The rummage sale includes household goods, clothing, books, collectibles and gardening items and tools and the bake sale offers a wonderful selection of cookies, cakes, pies and breads baked by Club members. This fundraising event supports the Riverview Garden Club’s annual college scholarship awards for graduating senior students from area high schools and its grants to local nonprofit community cooperative gardens.

Free admission and parking, and student volunteers will even help get your purchases to your car.

The G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League, Inc. Presents Putting On The Ritz Bunco

Come join the G.F.W.C. Valrico Service League’s Putting on the Ritz Bunco for a night of fun on Thursday, March 7. Social Time/Dinner is from 6-7 p.m. with Bunco starting at 7 p.m. It will be held at Center Place Fine Arts Center, located at 619 Vonderburg Dr. in Brandon.

Tickets cost $20 and include light dinner, drinks and prizes. Tickets may be purchased at Center Place or contact Claudia Yake at 685-7998. Proceeds help support local school children and families in need in the community.

Networking Event For Professionals Who Work With Seniors

Join Better Living for Seniors Hillsborough (BLS) for its monthly networking event to meet and connect with professionals who work with seniors in every capacity.

The next meeting will take place on Friday, January 25 from 10-11 a.m. at Brookdale Bayshore, 4902 Bayshore Blvd. in Tampa. It is free for BLS members and $5 for non-members.

Hillsborough County To Recognize Environment’s Protectors

Do you know an environmental champion; someone whose work to protect the environment has made a lasting difference in residents’ quality of life?

Nominations are now being accepted for Hillsborough County’s Theodore Roosevelt Hillsborough Forever Conservation Award. The honor is given annually to an individual or group who exemplifies dedication to preserving the County’s natural resources. The award is named after Theodore Roosevelt, Jr., the 26th president of the United States and noted conservationist who placed more than 200 million acres under public protection.

Nominees must live or work in Hillsborough County and “be someone who shows persistence and dedication to long-term conservation of the County’s natural resources, demonstrates integrity in performance toward conservation goals and displays attributes of true conservation stewardship,” according to the award criteria.

Nominations will go through the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program General Committee, which will send a recommendation to the Board of County Commissioners for approval.

Nominations must be made by 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 28 and can be emailed to Ross Dickerson at dickersonR@HCFLGov.net or sent by mail to Hillsborough County Environmental Lands Management, 10940 McMullen Rd., Riverview, FL 33569. Call 672-7876 for more information.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday, February 23 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, chacha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks.

Visit www.strawberrysquaredancing.com.

Enjoy A Garden Tea Party Luncheon With Brandon Christian Women’s Connection

A Garden Party Tea is Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Luncheon celebration for Valentine’s Day on Monday, February 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10.

All ladies are welcome. No membership is required. This is a nondenominational event. Please join in for a fun hat competition and joy and fellowship together. Bring your best friend.

Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for a reservation.

Career Quest 2019 At Hillsborough Community College

Find Your FIT@HCC. Come and discuss HCC associate in science degree programs on Friday, January 25 from 9 a.m.-12 Noon at the Dale Mabry Campus.

To register for the event, please visit your college and career counselor. Visit https://hccfl.edu/getagreatjob.

Brandon High To Host Career Event

Residents interested in learning more about joining the workforce are invited to save the date for Hillsborough County Public School’s (HCPS) Gateway to Your Future event from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12 at Brandon High School.

The event is hosted by HCPS Adult Education’s Career Pathways team and gives community members the opportunity to learn the options available to help students transition into the workforce.

Through the open house format, residents will be able to learn about education, employment, health and community resources from a variety of partners and representatives including Publix, the United States Army, BayCare and the Suncoast Federal Credit Union.

Brandon High School is located at 1101 Victoria St. in Brandon.

For more information about the event, call 231-1907.