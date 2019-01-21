First Florida Strawberry Restaurant Week Features Fresh Ways To Enjoy Fresh Strawberries

Fans of Florida’s juicy strawberries are encouraged to enjoy this delicious fruit while dining at some favorite Tampa Bay restaurants that will be serving menu selections featuring the bright red berries but only for a limited time.

Local restaurants participating in this two weeklong promotion will highlight a variety of dishes and drinks made with fresh-from-the-fields strawberries, which can include beverages, appetizers, entrées, side dishes or desserts and will only be available through Sunday, February 3.

Guests dining at select restaurants during Florida Strawberry Restaurant Week can compete for special prizes by taking selfies with the featured dish or beverage, posting their photos on Facebook and Instagram, as well as other social media accounts and tagging images with #FLStrawberrySelfie2019.

Each post earns points that can add up to some ‘berry’ nice prizes. The diner with the most points wins the following: A VIP weekend for two at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort (www.tradewindsresort.com/index) on St. Pete Beach plus more.

The winner will be notified and presented with awards in February.

“Chefs love to be creative and find new ways to include fresh Florida strawberries into their menus. We are excited to work with these great restaurants to promote our locally grown, seasonally fresh strawberries during Florida Strawberry Restaurant Week,” said Sue Harrell, director of marketing, Florida Strawberry Growers Association (FSGA).

Hillsborough County is recognized as the Winter Strawberry Capital of the World and the home of some of the sweetest, reddest and juiciest strawberries around, according to FSGA.

Get ready to enjoy these culinary treats and more, featuring Florida strawberries at the following restaurants: Bamboozle Café, 516 N. Tampa St. in Tampa; Frenchy’s Original Café, 41 Baymont St. in Clearwater; Grace Restaurant, 120 8th Ave., Pass-a-Grille Beach; Mad Dogs & Englishmen, 4115 S. MacDill Ave. in Tampa; Noble Crust, 8300 4th St. in St. Petersburg; Oggi Italian, 236 E. Davis Blvd. in Tampa; RumFish Grill, 6000 Gulf Blvd. in St. Pete Beach; Southern Bay Bakery, 1961 4th St. N in St. Petersburg and 10112 Montague St. in Westchase; Splitsville Southern & Social, 615 Channelside Dr., Ste. 120 in Tampa; and Terra Gaucha Brazilian Steakhouse, 1108 S. Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa.