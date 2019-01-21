Tom Gallo Law’s New Location

Are your legal affairs in order? Will your family be provided for when you are no longer able to do so? Have you set up a plan for your family that will adequately provide for them?

Thomas J. Gallo, Attorney, P.A., offers complimentary consultations to help you determine the best course of action for you and your loved ones. You are invited to schedule your complimentary consultation regarding wills and trusts.

Gallo can help you answer these questions and help you plan to protect and provide for your family. He is committed to the welfare of his clients. It is the most important thing to him. He provides peace of mind about their estate planning, which is not only going to affect them but also their families. He takes the time necessary to educate and inform his clients so they understand and make decisions that are best suited for them individually.

At Tom Gallo Law, it is not about forms, it is about people and building relationships with clients.

Tom Gallo Law is now located at 2240 Lithia Center Lane in Valrico.

Call 815-4529 or email Thomas@tomgallolaw.com.

Cruise Planners Hosting Carnival Cruise Night

Join Cruise Planners franchise owners Christi & Vern Elliott, along with a Carnival representative, to dispel some of the myths about Carnival, Cruising and Travel Agents.

Carnival Cruise Night is being held at Winthrop Liquors beer garden on Wednesday, February 13 from 6-9 p.m. While enjoying a wine tasting, a glass of wine, a beer or other spirits find out what is new on Carnival ships and current promotions.

There are a lot of rumors that go around that become what people tend to quote as facts. The fact is that Carnival really is not the party ship it has the reputation of being and has so much more to offer, such as fine art exhibits and wines from around the world. Carnival is a very family friendly cruise line and has ports all over the world with stops in many exotic places such as the Mediterranean. People also seem to think using a travel agent costs money when in fact it does not cost you anything, and often save you money and a lot of time.

The Elliotts are hoping to dispel some of these rumors, have some fun, give away door prizes and get people thinking about their next vacation.

“We hope to debunk these and other myths like: There is nothing to do in port but shop, I’ll get seasick and more. It’s going to be a lot of fun and informative. After all, what’s more fun than vacation?”

RSVP is not required, but appreciated, at 445-8300 or Christine.elliott@cruiseplanners.com. Visit www.whywaittravel.com.

David Weekley Opens New Model Homes In Waterset

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, has opened its second model home in the Apollo Beach community of Waterset. Located south of Tampa, The Serefina showcases the builder’s Cottage Series homes, starting from the $385.

Open daily for tours, the fully-furnished Serefina model home is one of the builder’s Design it Yourself floor plans, offering a one-of-a-kind web-based program that allows home shoppers to create a floor plan in four steps, providing real-time updates to room counts and pricing.

The builder’s other series within Waterset, the Garden Series, offers six floor plans, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet, situated on 40 foot homesites.

Community amenities include The Landing Club and Café, with a pool and fitness center, three community parks, walking trails and playgrounds. Waterset Garden Series is located close to Apollo Beach, Tampa Bay, and a variety of shopping and dining options.

For more information about David Weekley Homes in Waterset Cottage and Garden Series, contact 813-774-4155.

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes “America’s Best Builder,” “National Housing Quality Award” and “National Builder of the Year.” Weekley has also appeared 12 times on FORTUNE magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes.

For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company’s website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

Missy Duncan Completes Certification As A PhiBrow Artist

Missy Duncan, with Missy’s Ink permanent make-up, recently completed a new advanced certification and is now a PhiBrow Artist, completing a course through PhiBrow Academy (Microblading USA).

PhiBrows is a manual, semipermanent technique of hyperrealistic eyebrow drawing in which the shape of eyebrows is calculated according to facial morphology and golden proportion (phi 1,618). Duncan received a certificate, a logo with the unique number and placed on the PhiBrows map on its website.

She said, “I’ve worked so hard to achieve this and it’s been one of the best things for my career”. Duncan noted that the course was challenging and at times frustrating when she wasn’t getting to the end fast enough. But, she is sure that it has made her so much better and more confident in her technique and in herself. She says “It’s an honor to be a PhiBrow Artist.”

She is excited to continue onto her next challenge, always wanting to learn more.

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information, call 659-0648 or visit www.missysink.com.

Unwind At Antonella Aesthetics & Spa

Antonella Aesthetics & Spa is a local destination in the Brandon/Valrico area for a diverse range of clients seeking well-being, mother-daughter outings, birthday and bridals. Plant-based and fruit extract formulas are designed to improve your body’s natural ability of regenerating, rejuvenating and boosting essential functions.

Antonella Aesthetics & Spa offers body wraps and skin treatments featuring botanical ingredients that improve circulation, draw environmental toxins out, drain excess water and deeply nourishes the skin from neck to toes. Treatments can be tailored for slimming, firming, anti-cellulite, relaxing, relieve tired legs and sore muscles.

Owner Vivian Falcon holds various certifications and licenses in the field and takes pride of providing each client with preferential treatment.

Antonella Aesthetics & Spa is located at 716 S. Oakwood Ave. in Brandon. Bond and unwind Monday through Saturday by appointment only. Visit www.AntonellaHolistics.com or call/text 850-3765 for appointments or more information.

Mega Agent Gary Lambdin Joins Keller Williams In Brandon

Gary Lambdin, one of Hillsborough County’s top-producing real estate professionals, is leaving Charles Rutenberg to join the Keller Williams Realty team in the Brandon market center.

Lambdin started his career with Keller Williams and is ‘coming home’ because he is ready to build a team and take his business to the next level. He has earned the respect of fellow agents and has an increasing base of satisfied customers.

“We’re thrilled to see Gary return to Keller Williams” said Lisa Spencer, Broker/Team Leader of Keller Williams Brandon/Suburban Tampa and Plant City. “Gary represents a new generation of Realtor with a focus on creating an amazing customer experience, not just a real estate transaction, and this is in alignment with the mission of Keller Williams,” Spencer added.

“I joined Keller Williams Realty because I am ready to build a team.” said Lambdin. “I am going to need education and systems designed to support teams and I knew it was time to return to KW.”

The Brandon/Suburban Tampa and Plant City Market Center, located at 2350 E. SR 60 in Valrico. It will be holding its grand opening on Thursday, February 7.

To learn more about Keller Williams, call Lisa Spencer at 748-1834 or visit www.kwBrandon.com.

Grand Opening Of Florida Orthopaedic Institute Celebrated

Florida Orthopaedic Institute celebrated the grand opening in November of its new Brandon office, located at the Brandon Gateway Medical Plaza, 560 S. Lakewood Dr.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute relocated on September 10, 2018 to a larger facility to accommodate its growing practice in the Brandon community and to offer high-end technology and amenities. These enhancements include advanced X-ray and MRI machines, and an Orthopaedic Urgent Care, their second urgent care center in Tampa specializing in orthopedics offering faster service and lower cost than an emergency room.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute’s Urgent Care is open during both regular business hours and extended hours Monday through Saturday. No appointment is necessary, and all ages are welcome. Patients experiencing an unexpected bone, joint or muscle injury, can visit the only urgent care centers in Tampa Bay specializing in orthopedics.