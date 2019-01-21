The Village Players of Valrico will present Neil Simon’s Come Blow Your Horn over three weekends in February. The shows will be held on Friday, February 1, 8 and 15 and Saturday, February 2, 9 and 16. The shows will begin at 8 p.m. There will be two matinees at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 3 and 10.

Tickets are just $18 for general admission and $15 for students, military, seniors and groups of 10 or more. You can get tickets online at www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com or by calling the Box Office at 480-3147.

Come Blow Your Horn tells the story of a young man, Buddy, who leaves his parents’ home and moves into his brother’s (Allen) bachelor pad. The setting is the swinging 1960s in New York City. Allen discovers he has feelings for one of the women with whom he has a relationship. Meanwhile, Buddy turns into a ladies’ man himself.

Come Blow Your Horn was Neil Simon’s first play. It debuted on Broadway in 1961. It then ran in London at the Prince of Wales Theatre in 1962.

The Village Players’ production of Come Blow Your Horn will be directed by Nancy Fueyo, a local resident from Tampa. Fueyo is a veteran with the Village Players. She played Sister Mary Amnesia in Nunsense, Joanne in RENT and Shirley Markowitz in The Producers.

In addition, she recently directed a special production—Vizhon, The Family Musical. This was for her company, South of Broadway Studios LLC. The show was a fundraiser for Pancreatic Cancer, and a portion of the funds raised was donated to the Village Players as well.

Fueyo said, “Come Blow Your Horn was Neil Simon’s very first play. Since his passing last year, I thought it was appropriate to do this show this year to honor him. I have always been a huge fan of Neil Simon. He was one of the greatest comedy playwrights of our time.”

Fueyo added, “The cast is comprised of veteran actors as well as brand new ones. It is a wonderful ensemble cast, and I am very pleased to be working with each and every one of them.”

The Village Players perform in the historic James McCabe Theatre located at 506 5th St. in Valrico. For information, visit www.thevillageplayersvalrico.com.