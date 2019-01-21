The Tampa Theatre will be presenting a new cinema series called, parkCINEMA. The films will be shown at parks located around Tampa. The family friendly series is free for the community to attend. The cinema series is made possible thanks to a sponsorship from the F.E. Lykes Foundation.

The foundation had previously sponsored two holiday screenings in Curtis Hixon Park. Now, the Tampa Theatre will be able to present screenings year-round.

The movies are free and great for families. Attendees may bring picnic baskets, blankets and lawn chairs.

John Bell, Tampa Theatre President and CEO said, “Eleven years ago we pioneered free, large-scale outdoor film events in Tampa parks with Sunset Cinema.” Bell added, “Tampa Theatre’s traveling picture show program has long been the perfect way to bring our community together for an evening under the stars, and the generous support of the F.E. Lykes Foundation now makes it possible for us to present outdoor cinema more regularly and expand to even more locations throughout the year.”

The spring 2019 parkCINEMA lineup includes Black Panther on Saturday, February 2 at 7 p.m. at River Tower Park located at 401 E. Bird St. Come see Coco on Saturday February 16 at 7 p.m. at Al Lopez Park located at 4810 N. Hines Ave. Next, on Saturday, March 16 at 8 p.m. you can see Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at River Tower Park. On Friday, March 29 at 8 p.m. bring the family to see The Little Mermaid at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park located at 1001 N. Blvd. Then, on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. you can see E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial at Al Lopez Park.

The F.E. Lykes Foundation is an independent family foundation whose focus is to enhance public spaces and community environments, providing more seating, shade trees, landscaping, recreational and entertainment options in several city parks.

“The goal of the F.E. Lykes Foundation is to entice people to get outside and enjoy time with family and friends,” said Norma Gene Lykes, President of the Foundation.

The Tampa Theatre is a historic landmark located in downtown Tampa. For more information, please visit www.tampatheatre.org.