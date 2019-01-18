On Saturday, February 2, Boy Scout Troop 61 invites you and your family to its First Annual ‘Taste of Scouting’ BBQ from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale (PCOB), 710 E. Bloomingdale Ave.

The BBQ plate includes: pulled pork or chicken thighs with coleslaw, baked beans, roll and sweet tea or water. You can pre-order online for $10 per person at www.bstroop61.com (click Barbecue) or pay $12 at the door.

Bring the family to enjoy the meal and learn about scouting. The scouts will demonstrate their skills. Activities including knot tying, orienteering, fire building, Dutch oven cooking, camping/backpacking, first aid and more will be showcased throughout the day.

According to John Zelatis, the troop’s Fundraising Coordinator, “The Troops decision to hold the ‘Taste of Scouting’ was twofold; first, to help raise funds for our Scouting Program and the Presbyterian Church of Bloomingdale.”

Funds raised will be utilized to help lower scout dues and registration fees, purchase new/upgrade existing camping equipment, offset the cost of summer camp and provide scout families assistance through scholarships in case of financial hardships.

“We want every young person to experience scouting,” said Zelatis.

A portion of the proceeds will also go to the PCOB to help pay for building and grounds maintenance and incidentals.

The church is the Troop’s charter organization, providing the location for its meetings and a great support system, which in turn helps the troop run a successful program.

“The Scouting program instills in our youth the core values and principles of the Scout Oath and Scout Law while having fun exploring the outdoors, discovering new things and preparing for the future. We want to offer those parents and youngsters not currently involved in Scouts BSA and opportunity to see what Scouting is all about,” noted Zelatis.

The Scouts in the Troop enjoy a year-round outings program, with a monthly outing planned by the Scouts. The program is designed to provide fun, new skills and advancement.

For more information, email Zelatis at jzelatis@zomesa.com.

Troop 61 meets every Monday from 7:30-9 p.m. at Bloomingdale Presbyterian Church. For more information, email Kelli Czyzyk, Committee Chair at Kelliczyzyk.bsatroop61@troopmaster.email or Michael Beck, Scoutmaster, at Scoutmaster@bstroop61.com.