Get your tickets now for Monster Jam®, an adrenaline-charged family entertainment, which will once again take place on Saturday, February 2 at Raymond James Stadium. It will provide jaw-dropping displays and gravity-defying feats that promise to always leave fans entertained.

Monster Jam® events feature some of the most famous trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, MaxDTM, El Toro Loco® and many more. World-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam® trucks to their limits in Freestyle, Two-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that will put families on the edge of their seats and leave them craving more of this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!

Do not miss the pit party and see the trucks up close and meet the drivers. You can get your free pit pass from local Ford Dealers. The Monster Jam® Pit Party provides unprecedented access to the Monster Jam® trucks and drivers. This unique experience in the world of motorsports gives you access to see the trucks up close, take pictures, meet the drivers and get their autographs.

The Pit Party Early Access Pass provides you with extended, unprecedented access to the Pit Party to meet the drivers and see the trucks up close. This pass is available to fans who purchase a ticket to the Saturday event and provides early entry into the Pit Party from 1:30-2:30 p.m. The Pit Party Early Access Pass also serves as the regular Pit Party pass from 2:30– 5:30 p.m. and must be accompanied by an event ticket. Quantities are limited.

The Raymond James event will feature Max D—Tom Meents, one time Monster Jam® World Champion; Son Uva Digger—Ryan Anderson, Monster Jam® World Finals Champion; Megalodon—Justin Sipes; Avenger—Jim Koehler; and Grave Digger—Morgan Kane driver.

You can stop by Metro by T-Mobile to get your ‘Buy three, get one free voucher.’ Save $5 on tickets with coupon from Dairy Queen and go for the ride of your life in a monster truck with a free ride truck pass from Circle K.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and show time is 7 p.m.

Raymond James Stadium is located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa.

Visit www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/tampa-fl/feb-02-2019-feb-02-2019 for tickets and information.