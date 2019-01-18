The Community Roundtable will hold its Annual Community Affairs Dinner on Wednesday, February 27 at Center Place located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. There will be a Social Hour beginning at 6 p.m. with a sit-down dinner to follow at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the annual event are just $45 per person. You can become a sponsor and host a table of eight for just $450. To reserve your tickets and to get more information on sponsorships, please call 661-4350 or email roundtable2008@aol.com.

The theme for this year’s dinner is a Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the Honorary Mayor of Brandon! Race. All former Honorary Mayors have been invited to attend the dinner and will be presented with a gift to recognize their support for the Greater Brandon area.

In addition to recognizing the Honorary Mayors, the dinner is a time when awards are presented, including the Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award, The Non-Profit of the Year Award and the Community Roundtable Scholarship, which is awarded to deserving students.

The Community Roundtable is an all-volunteer organization whose mission is to instill a sense of community and pride for the Greater Brandon area through participation via membership and volunteerism. They do this by holding several events that are designed to assist local non-profits and the public at large.

An example of this is the Annual Honorary Mayor of Brandon! Race. For 60 years, distinguished individuals devote the month of June to “running” for Honorary Mayor by holding events. The candidate who raises the most money is declared the Honorary Mayor. All proceeds raised are donated to the non-profits chosen by the candidate.

In addition, the Community Roundtable hosts the Annual Fourth of July Parade, which is believed to be Florida’s largest; a golf tournament; a Community Service Forum; and several other events.

Janine Nickerson, President of the Community Roundtable, said, “The Annual Community Affairs Dinner highlights the accomplishments of our local neighbors and businesses who work for the betterment of other residents who have fallen on difficult times. By supporting Brandon’s charities, we can all benefit from those contributions. Attendees to the dinner mingle with active volunteers, charities and achievers who may spark interest to volunteer with worthy non-profits.”

Please visit www.thecommunityroundtable.org.