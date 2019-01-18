Shoot For Those Who Shot For U.S is a local clay shooting fundraiser benefiting two area Honor Flight programs. The event will be held on Friday, February 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the FishHawk Sporting Clays Club located at 13505 Hobson Simmons Rd. in Lithia.

All funds raised will support two local Honor Flights—Honor Flight of West Central Florida, which is affiliated with Honor Flight Network, and Flight to Honor of Polk Veterans Council.

The mission of the Honor Flights and Flight to Honor is to transport veterans of WWII, Korean and Vietnam Wars to the national memorials in Washington D.C., honoring their service and covering all expenses associated with the flight. According to Honor Flight Network’s website, more than 35,000 veterans are on the waiting list for its program. Since 2005, the network has flown more than 21,000 veterans to the nation’s capital.

Cardinal Roofing started the event in 2013, raising more than $60,000 since the inaugural event. Bridget Wilson, part owner of Cardinal Roofing, said picking this charity was their company’s way to give back to the greatest generation.

“We chose these charities because it’s a beautiful way to say thank you to our veterans for their service. We have seen firsthand, by being guardians, how this day of appreciation can change a soldier and help them to feel the love that so many people want them to feel.”

Wilson also says witnessing veterans of different conflicts supporting each other was a moving experience.

“I have a friend who went on the flight as a guardian. He is a veteran of Vietnam, and watching his pride and his emotions change throughout the day was breathtaking. Here is a man who was never welcomed home with applause, walking a WWII veteran off of a plane and seeing so many people cheering, clapping and thrilled to see them get off the plane changes a person for the better.”

The Shoot For Those Who Shot For U.S event is open to everyone and all skill levels. Children are welcome but must be well supervised. For more information on the event or how to sign up, contact Cardinal Roofing at 689-7663.