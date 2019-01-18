This Spring, the Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium has a line up of cooking class chefs sure to please foodies of every genre! Kicking off the season will be the sound and smell of sizzling garlic on Thursday, February 7, at 6:30 p.m. when Chefs Dino Alberto Paganelli and Massimo Criscio from the Abruzzo Cibus Cooking School in Italy make their first appearance here.

The cost is $65 per person to participate with limited spaces available. Those in attendance will get to cook risotto with gorgonzola sauce, truffles and more. Paganelli and Criscio will be sharing their stories of Abruzzo Cibus, considered one of Italy’s most highly rated cooking schools, hostelries and culinary tours. The cooking tour in Italy with Abruzzo Cibus means hands-on cooking lessons as one learns to make regional specialties and traditional Italian foods.

Cooking assistant Anna Maria Gentile, who also owns AMG Travel and Cruise Planning, hosted a travel group to Abruzzo and found these chefs, along with their cooking school which helped foster the invitation to the U.S.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium owner Chef Dave West shared how he felt about the two chefs coming here.

“We feel very excited and look forward to a long term relationship with becoming sister cooking schools,” West said.

Do not miss some of the other upcoming classes as well. Charmane Andrew Skillen, Founder and CEO of S.A.L.T. (Sydney, Alexis, Lauren and Taylor) Sisters, will be conducting a demonstration class on Thursday, March 21 and an in-store sampling on Friday, March 22.

Chef Nick Malgieri will be doing a demonstration class on Bella Napoli on Friday, March 29 and a demonstration class on How to Bake on Saturday, March 30. Lastly, Chef Virginia Willis will do a demonstration on Friday, May 10 and on Saturday, May 11 a Demonstration Mother’s Day Brunch.

To register for the class or to learn more, visit www.rollingpinonline.com. It is located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Open Monday through Wednesday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursday through Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Call 653-2418.