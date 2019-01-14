Hillsborough Community College (HCC) SouthShore campus has a lot to celebrate this month. Campus leaders are inviting students, alumni and community members to attend an anniversary celebration recognizing the 50th anniversary of HCC in Hillsborough County and 10 years since the SouthShore campus opened in Ruskin.

The event, a Celebration by the Shore, will take place on Wednesday, January 30 at 2 p.m. and will include entertainment, featuring music from the Lennard High School marching band, food and refreshments, presentations and tours of the campus.

“We want this to be a huge party,” said Campus President Dr. Jennifer China, who has secured sponsors from throughout the community to help with the event. “Our goal is to have everyone come together to celebrate and learn more about each other. We are so happy to be able to put this together for the community.”

China will also recognize and present five awards to members of the community who have made an impact at the college over the last decade.

The SouthShore Trailblazer Award will be presented to the Dickman family, who gave the college the property on which the SouthShore Campus is built. The SouthShore People Award will go to County Commissioner Sandra Murman; the SouthShore Community Award will be presented to Georgia Vahue of the Firehouse Cultural Center, an important partner with the college, the SouthShore Leadership Award will go to Dr. Allen Witt, who preceded China as campus president, and the SouthShore Partnership Award will be received by Elizabeth Gutierrez with Enterprising Latinas.

“We are excited to have this opportunity to recognize some of the people who have helped the college, and specifically our campus, get to where it is today,” said China.

Another exciting part of the celebration is a time capsule China and her team are putting together with items from 2019 to be opened at a future date.

“We are hoping to recognize the future of the college as well as the past,” she said.

Sponsors for the event include Mosaic, Suncoast Federal Credit Union and South Bay Hospital.

The celebration event will take place on Wednesday, January 30 starting at 2 p.m. HCC SouthShore is located at 551 24th St. N.E. in Ruskin and can be reached at 259-6128. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu/southshore.