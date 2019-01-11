Diners seeking to add a new flavor onto their plates should visit Truly Greek in Brandon. The restaurant provides authentic Greek dishes by utilizing the best market quality food products. With 35 years of experience in the restaurant industry and a bachelor’s degree in Hotel Management, Truly Greek’s owner, Ismail Abu, gives Brandon a taste of fresh ingredients in every meal that gets created.

The original location of Truly Greek opened in 2015 in Pasco County. Abu and his family reside in the Brandon area and the opportunity came at a good time for the restaurant, which opened in December, to become established. In addition, the 2,000 sq. ft. restaurant can seat 60 guests comfortably.

Abu mentions what makes Truly Greek unique. “As a family business, we work from our heart and everything here is homemade,” Abu said.

The menu at Truly Greek offers various food options for those who might be vegetarian, vegan and more. For example, people can order Truly ‘homemade signature soup, which comes in two flavors such as Healthy Chicken Ginger Noodle or Lentil soup. These soups cost $4.99 and are paired with an herb pita. Another item that individuals order most often would be the gyros. Individuals can get a gyro with a choice of lamb, beef or chicken in it for $7.99. It also provides desserts, appetizers and more.

Furthermore, the types of services Truly Greek offers would be takeout, delivery through Uber Eats within a five mile radius and catering with delivery, too. To save money, individuals can join the Rewards Program at Truly Greek. This program will give a free meal on the 11th visit. Before reaching that point, it does offer a couple of other perks as well in the program.

“Overall, I am excited to be here and hopefully this place will grow,” Abu said.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Truly-Greek720150305010659/. It is located at 887 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Open Monday through Sunday 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Call 324-7933.