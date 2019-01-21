Dr. Sara Cervantes opened A & S Dental Group in 2004, offering residents a full range of dental services from cleanings and examinations to crowns and implants.

Dr. Cervantes wants to create a dental home for residents at her office. “We work hard to educate, listen to and understand our patients’ dental needs in a caring, honest and professional manner.”

Dr. Cervantes was born in Cleveland, Ohio. Her father was a Vascular Surgeon and did his training in Ohio and Rhode Island. When his training ended, Dr. Cervantes, then age 6, returned to Mexico with her family.

In 1990, she finished dental school in Guadalajara, Mexico and went on to find out the requirements to practice her dentistry here in the U.S. She found a program for foreign dentists, and was accepted into Boston University School of Dental Medicine in 1993. After finishing her D.M.D. program, she continued to do a master’s degree in oral biology at Boston University Medical Center.

Not stopping there, she went on to pursue an Advanced Education in General Dentistry Residency program at the University of Florida, College of Dentistry.

Dr. Cervantes moved back to Boston, but after marrying her husband Artan M., they decided to make the move to the Tampa area, where they now live with their daughter, Anna.

Through Dr. Cervantes’ use of technology and state-of-the-art dental equipment, she is able to make sure patients are treated quickly and comfortably.

“We use digital X-rays, intraoral cameras to show patients the existing restorations that need attention and a VELscope for oral cancer screenings,” she said.

Each dental exam includes a thorough oral examination, a review of medical history and a check of gums and teeth.

Additional services include dental crowns and bridges, impacts, restorations, veneers and laminates, complete and partial dentures, Invisalign and teeth whitening. Being Bilingual, Dr. Cervantes can treat patients from multiple backgrounds.

She is a member of the American Dental Association, the Florida Dental Association, the West Coast Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry. The office sees patients of all ages and also accepts emergency walk-ins.

A & S Dental Group is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (by appointment only), Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and located at 1532 Oakfield Dr. Ste. B in Brandon. Call 430-0962 for an appointment. For more information, visit www.asdentalgroup.net.