By Leonard Finkel

Club Champion, the country’s #1 premium golf club fitting and building company, announces the opening of its new fitting studio at 2486 W. Brandon Blvd., at Regency Square in Brandon, coming in early February.

Club Champion fits, sells and builds custom golf clubs constructed from clubheads, shafts and grips from the best brands in golf, including Callaway, TaylorMade, Ping, Titleist, PXG, Fujikura, Golf Pride and many more. The company delivers a tour-quality fitting that produces longer, more accurate shots with a nearly 100 percent satisfaction rate for golfers of any ability level.

The new location features approximately 3,000 sq. ft. of space and has been designed to showcase Club Champion’s premium fitting experience and 35,000 hittable clubhead and shaft combinations. The studio includes two indoor hitting bays with TrackMan launch monitors for analyzing performance, a SAM PuttLab’s fitting system to find the perfect putter on their practice green and a build shop for repairing and assembling golf clubs by hand.

“We are excited to bring the finest club fitting and building to the Tampa area,” said Joe Lee, CEO and president of Club Champion. “Our approach is unbiased, with no promotion of any specific vendors. Our only goal is to find the best combination of components to help customers hit longer, more accurate shots and lower their scores and enjoy the game more.”

Ranked by Golf Digest as one of the 100 Best Club Fitters nine years running, Club Champion hires experienced fitters who then receive an additional 150+ hours of training before starting their job; unmatched in the golf industry. The company has a unique coupling system that allows them to combine any head and shaft together, so golfers hit the precise combination to be custom built for them. They are the only fitter in the country to offer 35,000 interchangeable head and shaft combinations on-site, at all locations. Golfers get to hit the exact club that will be custom-built for them.

Established in 2010, Club Champion is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

To celebrate the new opening, for a limited time, the store will offer 50 percent off full bag fittings, normally $350 (now $175), and 33 percent off driver, fairway wood, long game, hybrid, wedge and putter fittings.

The studio is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.clubchampiongolf.com or call 888-340-7820 for more information.