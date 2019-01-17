Dan Raulerson is a seventh generation Floridian who believes strongly in being involved with his community.

“I have served as a State Representative in the Florida House and I’ve been the Mayor of Plant City for two terms as well as been a part of the Plant City Commission for five years,” Raulerson said. “I became an accountant due to my interest in business and how it works as well as what makes a business successful and how people and numbers work together to achieve a goal. My parents suggested accounting as a good way to make a living and that has proved to be true.” Raulerson is a partner at Raulerson, Castillo & Company, which is a local financial firm with offices in Brandon and Plant City.

Irene Castillo joined the firm in 2005 as an intern from USF and became a partner in 2014. “She grew up in Texas and Plant City,” Raulerson said. “She got into accounting because of the technical challenge and the ability to use her expertise to assist businesses.”

The mission of Raulerson, Castillo & Company’s mission is to become their clients’ trusted advisor by helping them navigate through the increasingly complex financial environment. They accomplish this by providing timely and quality accounting services that assist our clients in the decision making process.

“The firm started in 1985 in Plant City and has grown to 15 people and serves Hillsborough and Polk counties,” Raulerson said. “We have offices in Plant City and Brandon. We purchased the former Professional Accounting and Consulting Services from Anne Nymark in 2015 and are excited about serving the growing Brandon and Riverview areas.”

The firm has been committed to serving their clients in tax, auditing and accounting matters, but also in profitability enhancement and managerial issues such as budgeting and operations. “We help the client balance work/lifestyle issues,” Raulerson said.

The local community has been very good to the firm and has supported it for many years. “We are involved in local chambers of commerce and charity organizations such as the United Food Bank,” Raulerson said.

Visit www.rcwcpas.com or call the Brandon office at 689-9297. The Brandon office is located at 329 Pauls Dr. and the Plant City office is located at 1907 S. Alexander St. The office number for the Plant City office is 752-6604.