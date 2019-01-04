In his first book, new author and Riverview resident Pastor Jamal E. Quinn explores how believers can hinder receiving God’s blessings through their disobedience, idolatry, pride, rebellion, unbelief, unforgiveness and unrepentance.

The book’s title, Seven Hindrances to the Blessings of God: Identifying and Removing Hindrances to Spiritual Growth and God’s Blessings, clearly implies the author’s intent. By employing recorded stories from Scripture, Pastor Quinn brilliantly guides readers to uncover these hindrances in their lives.

After more than 20 years of nomadic living with the Navy, Pastor Quinn and his wife, Sheryl permanently settled in Riverview in 2005. Two years later, they founded Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship, a nondenominational church in Riverview.

“About five years ago, the Lord had put this [book] in my heart when I was doing a teaching series on how God blessed His people throughout the Old Testament,” said Pastor Quinn. “But, we also saw that there were hindrances to His blessings, and God would discipline them for a season. I want people to learn from the examples in the Bible.”

Pastor Quinn, who also writes for his Wisdom for Life Blog, has a deep desire to encourage others. His military stint afforded him the opportunity to mentor young service men and women, which was the impetus to put pen to paper. From concept to completion, the book was written, edited, formatted, designed and published by Pastor Quinn.

He continued, “We live in some difficult times in our nation and communities, and this book is specifically directed toward the Body of Christ. Our relationship with God is restored through repentance.”

He concluded, “I believe the book will encourage us to be hearers and doers of the Word, and to follow Jesus Christ, who is the greatest example of doing the will of our Heavenly Father.”

Pastor Quinn’s book is available for purchase on Amazon, Nook and other popular e-book outlets at https://books2read.com/sevenhindrances.

For additional information, contact Pastor Quinn at jamq09@gmail.com or visit www.firmfoundationcf.org. Firm Foundation Christian Fellowship is located at 12001 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.