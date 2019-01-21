For more than three decades, The Bank of Tampa has steadily grown from a small commercial bank to one of the largest full-service community banks in the Tampa Bay area.

With 12 offices in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Sarasota counties and assets totaling more than $1.65 billion, The Bank of Tampa offers commercial banking, corporate banking (which includes middle market, commercial real estate, SBA lending and treasury services) personal banking, wealth management and trust services.

Its Brandon office, located at 1217 Oakfield Dr., has been serving the banking needs of clients since 2001.

Richard Eatman, chairman of The Bank of Tampa’s Eastern Hillsborough Advisory Board, said that while the bank has experienced positive growth, it has not lost its focus of providing personalized service at each community banking location.

“What makes our bank stand apart is the relationship we develop with our clients, whether they’re individuals or businesses,” he said. “Our bank is better able to serve those needs because of that relationship.”

This focus on personal relationships means that when clients call the bank, real people answer the phone, usually within a couple of rings.

When clients walk into the bank, they are not surprised when greeted by name.

Terry McFatter, senior vice president and market director for The Bank of Tampa’s Brandon office, said beyond the friendly greetings, working with a community bank means that when a decision is made on a loan or service, it is made by local bankers who live in the Tampa Bay area and know the individual or small business.

“When a banker knows their client, he/she becomes invested in their success,” he said.

In addition to offering traditional banking services, The Bank of Tampa, through BT Wealth Advisors, offers investment management, estate planning guidance, education planning, insurance services, retirement planning and tax strategies.

“Our experienced financial professionals will meet you in our local office at your convenience,” said McFatter.

“We support our local families and small businesses, who are the backbone of the Brandon community,” said Eatman.

The Bank of Tampa Brandon is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit www.bankoftampa.com or call 998-2660.