Why did you decide to become a teacher?

At first, I knew I wanted to do something in the math field and also had a love for sports and coaching so I decided to teach to accomplish both goals. Then as college went on, I wanted to have a job to help others and knew I could make a difference as a teacher.

What are your goals as a teacher?

To help students accomplish their goals and give students a chance to be themselves and whether they enjoy math or not, make an environment in the classroom that kids want to be a part of and can make their day a little better.

If you could travel to any country, where would you go?

My wife and I have traveled to Jamaica, England, France, Italy, Greece, Belize and Costa Rica and all were amazing to see the culture and meet new people. It is hard to pick a true favorite because they are all so unique.

How do you show school spirit?

I will be coaching golf next year here at Brandon High. I coached swimming for 4 years here also. I coached basketball and baseball for 3 years at my first school back home in Ohio.

When you aren’t teaching, what do you enjoy doing or what are some of your hobbies?

Watching and playing sports, traveling, fishing.

Is there a quote or advice you would like to share with students?

My main advice to students is to never settle for the minimum. Push yourself to accomplish the most in every situation. Whether it is learning a new subject or just talking to someone to help make their day a little better. Give your all to whatever you are doing and it will make you and those around you better then and in the future.