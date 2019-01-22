Shen Yun will once again visit the Tampa Bay and Lakeland area from February 20-26.

You are invited to travel back to the magical world of ancient China and experience a lost culture through the incredible art of classical Chinese dance, and see legends come to life.

Shen Yun makes this possible by pushing the boundaries of the performing arts, with a unique blend of stunning costuming, high-tech backdrops and an orchestra like no other. Be prepared for a theatrical experience that will take your breath away.

This New York-based performing arts organization draws from 5,000 years of China’s civilization and cultures to create original music and dance performances.

Live music accompanies perfectly synced dance performances. You will enjoy the synchronized routines and acrobatic style moves.

The traditional Chinese culture that is presented by Shen Yun cannot be seen anywhere else in the world; not even in China, where the ruling communist regime has viewed China’s rich spiritual and artistic heritage as a threat to its ideology and for decades tried to erase it.

The organization started in 2006 with just one company and orchestra. Today, it boasts six full simultaneously traveling companies—each 80-members strong with dancers, musicians, singers, emcees and technical crew—covering 20 nations, 150 cities in 500 performances.

Ticket prices range from $80 to $150.

Shen Yun will hold six performances at The Mahaffey Theater, 400 1st St S in St. Petersburg. Performances will take place Wednesday, February 20 at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 21 at 2 p.m., Friday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, February 23 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 24 at 2 p.m. Call Shen Yun’s ticketing at 888-974-3698 or visit www.shenyun.com/stpetersburg/mahaffey-theater?_tuid=35eff0aa-072a-cbedb57d-59a554aa02aa to purchase tickets.

Two performances will also take place at the RP Funding Center; Youkey Theatre, 701 W Lime St. in Lakeland on Tuesday, February 26 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Call 888-974-3698 or the theater box office at 863-834-8111 or online at www.shenyun.com/lakeland/youkey-theatre-rp-funding-center?_tuid=35eff0aa072a-cbed-b57d-59a554aa02aa.