The District V Community Resource Deputies hosted two very successful Coffee with a Cop outreach events. The events were organized by Fletcher and Rodriguez, both community resource deputies for Hillsborough County’s Region V working out of the Bloomingdale Substation, to increase HCSO’s interaction with the public and to allow residents a chance to speak with deputies and ask questions in a relaxed environment. The second event of which took place in August at Moreno Bakery with 40 to 50 people in attendance, including Sheriff Chad Chronister.

“One of our goals this year is to get out and meet more of our residents, face-to-face,” said Rodriguez, a Valrico resident. “And seeing the wonderful turnout for this event makes us feel that the public feels the same way.”

According to Rodriguez, plans are in the works for additional similar events this year.

The District also coordinated donations of Christmas gifts for children in Brandon Regional Hospital last month.

Original Story first ran in May, 2018.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is teaming up with Kraftologee in Riverview to offer residents a unique experience this month. From 8-9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 3, HCSO officers who patrol the Brandon, Valrico and Riverview area will be on hand at the coffee shop to network and talk with residents and business owners.

The event, which is the brainchild of Bloomingdale Community Resource Deputies Cliff Fletcher and Breanna Rodrigues, is called Coffee with a Cop and according to Fletcher between eight and ten officers from HCSO’s District V are planning to attend.

“Our goal is to provide citizens with a chance to engage and interact with the deputies who work in their area,” said Fletcher, a Riverview resident who has been with HCSO for more than 10 years.

Fletcher hopes that in addition to concerned citizens, local business owners will attend the event.

“This Coffee with a Cop is unique because we are hoping to reach as many local businesses as possible to hear their thoughts on our community and how we can work together,” said Fletcher, whose role as community resource deputy means that he is always looking for ways to connect with citizens.

The event will be an open forum, so residents are encouraged to attend any time during between 8 and 9:30 a.m. to mingle with the officers and other interested in citizens.

The partnership between HCSO and Kraftologee was formed at a Riverview Chamber meeting when Fletcher mentioned to a member that he was looking for a place to host an event for the public.

“We looking forward to meeting other business owners who might be able to host similar events in the future,” said Fletcher.

Residents who are not able to attend the event, but who are interested in getting to know their local officers, are invited to visit Fletcher and Rodrigues at the Bloomingdale Community Substation, located at 3622 Erindale Dr. between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

The station also responds to property crime and handles community complaints and fraud reports for the Bloomingdale area. For more information, call the station at 635-8040.

Kraftologee is located at 10312 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview and can be reached at 252-3106.