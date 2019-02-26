500 Inmates Are Saved After Texas Megachurch Opens Campus In Maximum Security Prison

Gateway Church, a megachurch in Dallas, Texas, announced it has opened up a new campus by a prison just outside of Dallas. Lead Pastor Robert Morris for Gateway planted a new campus neighboring the Coffield Unit maximum-security prison in Anderson County. More than 650 inmates attended the first Coffield Gateway service in November, and since then more than 500 men have dedicated their lives to Jesus.

“At Gateway Church, we’re all about people because God is all about people,” said Pastor Morris. “Many of the men and women inside prison have been forgotten by society, but we want them to know we love them, and God loves them, and they are our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

The Coffield campus gives inmates the opportunity to serve. Inmates are tasked with greeting service attendees, being ushers, operating audio and visual equipment, forming a worship team and staffing the service. For more information, visit http://gatewaypeople.com/campus/dallas.

Outreach, Inc. Launches Facebook And Instagram Advertising Service For Churches

Outreach, Inc. has introduced a new service for churches that provides social media ads posted on Facebook and Instagram in combination with printed Easter postcards. The new Outreach Everywhere service allows churches to reach the same people with direct mail and social media invitations.

With the average person spending more than 130 minutes a day on social media sites, the new service helps churches promote events such as Easter services to social media users in the neighborhoods around their church. Those same neighbors are mailed a printed invitation for the same event—reinforcing the message and increasing the number of visitors.

During the initial launch, churches can get $300 in social media ads for free when they purchase 5,000 or more postcards to be mailed. Outreach, Inc. makes it easy and affordable for any size church to more effectively reach people in their communities. For more information, visit www.Outreach.com/everywhere or call 1-800-991-6011.

2019 Worldwide Marriage Encounter’s Longest Married Couple Project Accepting Nominations

The ninth annual Worldwide Marriage Encounter (WWME) Longest Married Couple Project (LMC) will be accepting nomination through Wednesday, May 15. The awards to the national and state winners will be presented in June, which is also known as National Marriage Month. Over the past eight years of the highly successful program, thousands of nominations have been received recognizing couples with long marriages.

The first national winners for the project, which started in 2011, were Marshall and Winnie Kuykendall from Lordsburg, New Mexico, who were honored for 82 years of marriage.

The state winners, who are generally married 50, 60 or 70 plus years, will also be recognized for their longest marriages. An alumni group has been established for previous national and state winners. Previous state winners can vie for the national title, but they also are considered members of the alumni of longest married couples in their individual states.

Nominations, which are open to all husband and wife couples regardless of religious affiliation, may be submitted by email, regular mail or by calling a special phone number. A nomination requires the name of the couple, their wedding date and where they currently reside plus a contact phone or email address of the individual nominating the couple.

Nomination can be sent via email to bkberland@gmail.com, regular mail to Bryan and Karen Berland 530 S. Academy Guthrie, OK 73044 or call 405-850-4274. Nominations can also be submitted at wwme.org.