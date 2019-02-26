Technology Win husband and wife team Henry and Julie Burroughs have made it their mission to help churches, schools, nonprofits and businesses with budgeting, implementation and troubleshooting of technology. The Burroughs started their company in 2015, and they serve the greater Tampa Bay and surrounding areas from their office in Brookwood Office Park at 3439 Brook Crossing Dr. in Brandon.

“Our vision is to encourage a positive, tech-integrated and innovative culture that is reflective of life in our digital and connected society,” said Burroughs.

Henry Burroughs spent just over 12 years as a Director of Technology at two different private schools, overseeing technology and instructing teachers how to implement it into the classroom, among other things. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science with a minor in Mathematics from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida and Julie Burroughs has a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business with a minor in Mathematics from Eckerd College as well.

Technology Win focuses on helping small schools and businesses that do not have a dedicated tech support staff learn how to improve their technology skills and keep things running on their own. They offer workshops as well. “We don’t want to fish for you, we want to teach you how to fish with your technology,” said Burroughs.

Services include: consultation with leadership teams regarding technology planning and budgeting, as well as device and app/program selection, management and distribution; training and mentoring with IT staff to grow skills as needed, troubleshooting issues that arise; professional development for teachers on the use and integration of new devices or tools being implemented; presentations for the school community on new technology, innovation and digital citizenship; and mobile makerspace where they will bring a 3D printer to the classroom.

Henry Burroughs also presents at numerous education tech conferences every year, talking about everything from 3D printing to how to set up Wi-Fi. “It’s all about bettering education so that we can better the future of our community through our kids and paying it forward,” said Julie Burroughs.

For more information about Technology Win, please visit its website at www.TechnologyWin.com.