Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Mark your calendar for Friday, April 12 for the fifth annual Impact’s Got Talent fundraising event based off the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Admission is $10 per person and available on Eventbrite.com. The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education and its teen summer staff program.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 1–5 p.m. at The Venue, located at 11268 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Participation is for those in grades K-12 with all acts 3 minutes or under. Performances include but are not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians.

To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 863-661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com. Contestants selected for the event will be asked to pay a registration fee of $15 per person (solos & duets), and $10 per person for groups of three or more to help offset the cost of trophies and prizes.

To be an event sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. For more information, visit Impact’s Got Talent 2019 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.

Women’s Resource Center Presents Third Annual Golf Tournament

On Friday, March 29, the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) of Tampa will host its annual Be The Hope Golf Classic at River Hills Country Club.

The golf fundraising event begins with check-in at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The cost is $125 per player with breakfast and lunch provided. Proceeds from the event benefit the WRC of Tampa and sponsorship is also available.

The WRC helps women and children find physical, mental and spiritual restoration through individualized case management and care including employment, budgeting, emergency food, shelter, counseling and prayer.

To register or sponsor the event, call 309-3357 or email info@wrctampa.org. For more information, visit www.wrctampa.org. The River Hills Country Club is located at 2943 New River Hills Parkway in Valrico.

Power Of Prayer – Prayer Breakfast

A Prayer Breakfast will be held on Saturday, March 9 and is a call for Christian men and women to come together for a Day of Prayer. Together, we will intercede on behalf of our nation, state, city and neighborhoods as well as pray for the sick and our families. The theme for this year’s breakfast is ‘It’s Praying Time.’

This event will take place at the Gwendolyn Miller Community Center, 6410 N 32nd St. in Tampa.

The Prayer Breakfast will start at 9 a.m. The Event Speaker is Pastor Tameka Daniels. A donation of $20 via Paypal.me/bowministry or Cash App $ToniaWalkerSingleton is requested. Call 380-9583 for more information.

Enjoy Designer Fashions At Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Next Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection March Luncheon will feature ‘Designer Fashions by Debbie’ on Monday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This is a fashion show for all ladies. No membership is required, but a reservation is requested by Friday March 1.

The luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Please make a reservation with Lillie at 940-0098.