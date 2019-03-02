The second annual Praise in the Park will take place on Saturday, April 13 beginning at 3 p.m. and lasting until 9 p.m. This is a free, Christian faith event which features live musical performances, award winning food trucks, puppets, face painting, stilt walkers and world-famous Plant City strawberries. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Plant City Pregnancy Center.

This year, the organizers—Frank and Wenda Trunzo (owners of Krazy Kup, a unique coffee house located in Plant City) and Pastor Joe Kelly of The Common Ground Movement—have joined forces to bring the community this family-friendly, fun event.

Last year’s Praise in the Park was selected by the Plant City Chamber of Commerce as one of the three best community events. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better with more live acts and an expanded venue. The main stage will be at the Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum on Palmer Ave. Other stages will be located at areas from Palmer Ave. all the way to Evers St.

There will be a many different genres of music, from soul to gospel rock. Frank Trunzo said, “If you like music, you will get all kinds of music in a Christian form at Praise in the Park.” Trunzo added, “Last year was an overwhelming success. We are preparing for another great day.”

Praise in the Park will take place rain or shine. Kelly said, “It is going to be awesome because of the groups coming together.”

The Common Ground Movement is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit ,which offers Campus Encourager Program in local schools. They place pastors in schools to assist principals, staff and teachers. They offer a CGM Mass Choir Program which unites high school students from public, private and charter schools to sing in one choir.

The Common Ground Movement also has a tutoring program which uses high school students to provide tutoring in exchange for service hours. Finally, local youth are brought together for CGM Nights of Joy Services where they highlight youth bands, drama teams, dance teams, singers and speakers.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Trunzo at 789-4227. If you would like to have a vendor spot for $50, please contact Kelly at 344-7361.