As Bell Shoals Baptist Church searches for a new senior pastor, the church continues to carry out its mission to “follow Jesus, love people, and make disciples.” This year, Bell Shoals has several significant events on its calendar along with its ongoing ministries

On Friday, April 26 at 6:30 p.m., Bell Shoals presents ‘Come to the Table,’ a women’s gathering where 400 women will share a meal, their hearts and experience the love of God. The event will be held on the Brandon Campus and costs $10 per person.

This May and June will provide opportunities for missional living as Bell Shoals leaves behind the building and engages in the community. Join Bell Shoals on Saturday, May 4 to participate in ‘Church has Left the Building,’ and spend the day doing service projects throughout the Greater Brandon area. Then over the weekend of June 1 and 2, Bell Shoals will reach out with acts of kindness to its neighbors through the ‘Bless Every Home’ event.

“Some people might just think we’re sitting still while waiting for our next senior pastor,” said Gary Payne, executive pastor at Bell Shoals. “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

This September from 19-21, Bell Shoals will host ‘Welcome Home Initiative,’ a three-day conference for veterans suffering from PTSD. The program is designed to make veterans feel ‘welcomed home’ in every sense and consists of talks and resources for coping and recovery. Further detail on the program can be obtained at www.welcomehomeinitiative.org.

On Friday, October 11, ‘The Freedom Tour,’ a women’s event featuring author/speaker Jennie Allen and worship leader Christy Nockels will be held on the Brandon Campus. The gathering’s theme centers on the freedom we have in Jesus Christ and includes a time of Bible teaching and praise and worship.

In addition to these signature events, Bell Shoals is continuing to serve its communities in a variety of ways through its ESL classes; classes to improve marriages, finances and parenting; and our Encouraging Sports program. Visit www.bellshoals.com to learn more.