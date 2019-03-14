Bloomingdale High School is inviting community members to join them fighting cancer at their annual Relay For Life event next month.

On Friday, April 26, students and community members will join 28 other teams at Bloomingdale High School to walk, camp overnight and participate in other activities to raise funds to meet their goal of $70,000 for the American Cancer Society (ACS).

“Relay For Life is crucial to the mission of ACS because the funds raised through our events help to support the programs, services and research efforts that we provide in our communities,” said Alexandra Klomparens, Senior Event Support Manager. “Without the incredible support we receive through Relay For Life, not only financially but in overall support and dedication from our volunteers, we would not have been able to make the impact we have in the fight against cancer.”

“I think that Relay For Life sees such great participation because, sadly, nearly everyone is impacted by cancer,” said Klomparens. “Whether they are a survivor, caregiver or know someone who has been diagnosed, cancer touches almost everyone in some capacity.”

The events are not traditional relays, although teams are asked to have one participant walking the track at all times, even through the night. When not walking, there are many events for participants to choose from to keep busy and raise important funds.

“With Relay For Life offering so many opportunities and levels of involvement to the community, I think people are drawn to wanting to participate in the event,” said Klomparens. “Whether it is by starting a team, becoming a sponsor, volunteering to help with the planning and organizing, attending as a survivor or caregiver or just coming out to walk some laps and support the day of activities, there is truly a way for everyone in the community to get involved.”

Bloomingdale HS will feature national holidays as its theme.

One highlight of the event is the Luminaria Ceremony that typically starts at 9 p.m. and showcases luminaria bags lit in memory or in honor of loved ones.

Bloomingdale’s event will take place at the school’s track, located at 1700 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, from Friday, April 26 at 6 p.m. through Saturday, April 27 at 6 a.m. Residents are encouraged to sign up to participate in either event at www.relayforlife.org, but the community is also encouraged to come out to support the fundraisers at the events, even if they are not part of a team.

For more information, contact Klomparens at 616-551-4038 or visit the school’s Relay For Life website at www.RelayForLife.org/Bloomingdalefl.