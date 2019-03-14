The Bloomingdale High School Chorus has a fun night planned for the community next month. The group’s Boosters are helping to host a Bingo Night in the school’s cafeteria on Friday, April 12 to raise funds for the program, especially a much needed new portable sound system.

Approximately 180 students participate in the five choirs that make up the school’s chorus program. According to Booster Board President Wendy Soto, money raised at the event will support the students with music and transportation to multiple community performances, accompaniment and uniform accessories, in addition to the new equipment.

“This is a group of very talented students who deserve a new sound system to enhance the quality of their performances and allow them to perform to the best of their abilities,” said Soto, who explains that the Boosters purchase anything above and beyond the basics for the group.

“The new system also includes two speakers that point to the stage to help the students hear themselves which allows them to improve their singing,” added Shannon Gaertner, the group’s secretary and uniform chair.

Doors will open for the Bingo Night at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 12 with the games starting at 6:30 p.m. Game cards are available for purchase at the event and each attendee will receive a free dopper with a card purchase. The winner of each game will have the choice of multiple prize baskets donated by local businesses, and additional baskets will be raffled off at the event. Concessions food, including chips, candy, hot dogs and drinks will be available for purchase.

“We really want to have an event the entire community can participate in,” said Soto. “Bingo is fun for the whole family, from kids to retirees.”

The Booster board, an official 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is currently accepting donations for the raffle from local businesses and anyone wanting to help.

“This group not only produces talented singers, but also gives students lifelong friends and skills they will use throughout their lives,” said Gaertner.

Bloomingdale High School is located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. For more information on the event or to donate to the raffle, visit www.bloomingdalechorus.com or email bshschorusboosters@gmail.com.