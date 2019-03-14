By Richard Hodder

The Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) in Hillsborough County has opened its new women’s program. Since 1950, the ARC has been providing a six to 12 month residential program to men who want to solve their alcohol and drug problems. Now, with the construction of a separate residence, the ARC offers its 12-step, faith-based, long-term rehabilitation program to women.

The rehabilitation program is funded completely by the unwanted items people donate to get recycled in The Salvation Army Family Stores. The ARC residents do not have any out-of-pocket costs or need any health insurance coverage.

The women’s residence contains ten bedrooms; each bedroom houses three women. The facility includes an intake office, library/two classrooms, offices/conference room, kitchen, dining room, great room, recreation room, fitness room, laundry/hair cutting station and two resident managers’ bedrooms. The ARC also has a new chapel, seating 250 persons for both the men and women beneficiaries and their families and friends.

“Since December of last year, the ARC is able to help women in their own safe environment. Just like the rest of our country, Tampa Bay is having to find solutions to the opioid crisis and sex trafficking. Now The Salvation Army can provide hope to women in our community who want to conquer these terrifying problems,” said Administrator Major John Reed.

To support this much needed community service, people can schedule a free truck pickup of their unwanted items by calling 1-800-SATRUCK or visiting satruck.org.

To get involved with the new women’s program, contact katherine.reed@uss.salvationarmy.org or 972-0471 ext. 59170. The ARC is looking for women sponsors, a women’s committee dealing with recovery and a special projects committee.