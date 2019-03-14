The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview is proud to present the Ninth Annual Crawfish Festival. Come to the festival to enjoy fun times and all the Cajun seafood you can eat. This is an event you do not want to miss.

“This year is going to be bigger and better,” said Rhonda McDaniel, the organizer of the event. “We will have more vendors with unique and original items and designs. We have new sponsorships this year, like Ferman Mazda and Passion Organic Farm, but last and not least, our title sponsor, Christopher Ligori & Associates, Attorneys at Law, presents the Ninth Annual Crawfish Festival.”

New vendors at the event this year include Gaia Donut with gluten, allergy, dairy and nut-free donuts; Baby Bling Bows with bling shirts, bags, skirts and more; Billy’s Original Grillscarf; RAZZLEDAZZLE Barbershop; Moonshine Sunglasses; Everlasting Gifts Inc. with kitchen towels, ponchos and blankets; and Mainstream Boutique. These are just some of the vendors.

There will also be other activities for all ages, such as music by Otis and the Old School Band, face painting and perhaps an obstacle course.

Preorder food tickets on the Crawfish Festival’s website until Thursday, April 25 by 2 p.m. A single crawfish dinner ticket is $20 and includes two pounds of crawfish, corn and potatoes. There is also the family pack ticket, which is $50 and includes two crawfish meals, two hot dogs or hamburgers, two sodas and two beers.

You can also preorder Crawfish Festival T-shirts. It is $15 for small, medium, large and XL T-shirts and $18 for 2XL and 3XL T-shirts. Admission into the festival and for children’s activities, raffles and entertainment is free.

All proceeds made through the festival will benefit sponsorship programs as well as charities such as Rotary’s Camp Florida, the Head Start program, ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), A Kid’s Place and CART (Coins for Alzheimer’s Research Trust).

The Ninth Annual Crawfish Festival will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, rain or shine, at Founders Square Park at Winthrop Town Centre, located at 11109 Winthrop Market St. in Riverview. Visit https://www.luvcrawfish.com/.