Annual Friends And Flea Event

The spring Friends and Flea event will be held on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 under the sprawling oak trees at the 10-acre Patterson Farm, located at 2706 Ranch Rd. (off Durant Rd.).

There will be over 20 vendors with antiques, vintage, shabby chic, collectibles, furniture and other treasures. Smokin’Gypsy BBQ will be open, along with baked goods and freshly squeezed lemonade. The gates will open promptly at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Yard Sale Benefits Kappa Kappa

Kappa Kappa Chapter will be hosting the National Kappa Delta Phi Convention here in Brandon in June, 2020. In preparation for the 2020 KDP National Convention, it will be holding a multi-sorority sister yard sale on Saturday, March 16 at LifeCare of Brandon, located at 122 N. Moon Ave. from 7:30 a.m.-12 Noon.

HAMBINGO Night Benefits Kappa Kappa Chapter

Join the fun on Tuesday, March 19 at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon, located at 2016 Town Center Blvd., for a night of HAMBINGO. This is a Kappa Kappa Chapter fundraiser benefiting local children’s charities. Call ahead to 643-2110 for reservations.

Garage Sale Benefits Lions Club

The Brandon Lions Club is holding a Garage Sale on Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon at its clubhouse, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon. Proceeds from this sale will be used for Lions Club projects around the state and within the Brandon area. You just never know what ‘treasure’ you might find.

The Lions Club has been recognized as one of the very few organizations which donate 100 percent of the money received from fundraising projects.

Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat

The third annual Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat will take place from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 with the option to spend an additional night of pampering, offering a variety of events from wine tasting, meditation yoga, breakout sessions and insight from local and national inspirational speakers.

The event is for women ages 25-50 looking to make changes in life.

Speakers include Geneva Maresma, founder of Hearts and Heels Connection Networking Group for women; Angela Dileone, author of Secrets of a She Boss as well as owner of VIP Beauty Mobile Hair & Makeup; Tiffany Ann Beverlin, creator of Dreams Recycled; and Andrea Williams, CEO of Glow Girl Publication & Company, founder of the The Empress Magazine, founder of the International She Boss Movement and host of Glow Girl Diaries Podcast, a platform dedicated to queens building their empire.

Tickets are available at https://riseretreat.eventbrite.com. More information is available at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. Ticket includes entry to all activities, breakout sessions, lodging, food and drinks.

Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(C)(7) nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There are free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Golf Tournament Benefits Foster Teens In Tampa Bay

Grow Into You Foundation, Inc. (GIYF) will host its third annual golf tournament on Saturday, March 30. Help foster teens of Tampa Bay. Play your best so that they can have a chance to be their best.

Registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and play starts at 1 p.m. at Summerfield Crossings Golf and Country Club, located at 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. It is also looking for donors as hole sponsors and to help provide goods and services for raffles.

Entry fee includes lunch and dinner, snacks on the course, gift bags, chances to win raffles and contests and fun at every hole.

Early bird registration is $125 per golfer or $150 day of tournament. Early bird foursome is $400 or $600 day of tournament.

Visit www.growintoyoufoundation.org/golf for more information and to purchase tickets.

25th Annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Memorial Sport Clays Classic

Children’s Home Network is hosting its 25th Annual General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Memorial Sporting Clays Classic on Saturday, March 23 at Tampa Bay Sporting Clays in Land O’ Lakes. The day includes breakfast, complimentary ammunition and shirt, a golf cart for four, a full round of clays and BBQ lunch including brews. Shooters and spectators will also have the opportunity to participate in the card draw for a chance to win fabulous prizes including outdoor equipment, airline tickets and more.

To learn more about the Children’s Home Network and the Sporting Clays Classic or to register, visit www.childrenshomenetwork.org/clays or contact Lauren Ruiz, Event and Community Engagement Manager, at 864-1537 or Lruiz@childrenshomenetwork.org.