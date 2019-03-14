Hillsborough County, Fla. (March 13, 2019) – Big storm drain improvements are happening on Big Bend Road beginning Saturday, March 16, and motorists can expect delays.

Just west of Balm Riverview Road, Big Bend Road will be closed between Oxbridge Crest Place and Heritage Greens Parkway from March 16 through March 24. Motorists who use Big Bend Road to get from Balm Riverview Road to U.S. 301 are encouraged to use detours on Panther Trace Boulevard to the north or Balm Road to the South.

The work is expected to impact traffic. Barricades and signs will direct motorists around work crews. Drivers are urged to use caution in this area.



Hillsborough County Media Contact:

Chris Wilkerson

Communications & Digital Media

(813) 272-6699 – office

(813) 728-1447 – cell