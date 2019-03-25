Center Place will hold its 35th Annual Patron Party—Paint The Town – Passport to the Arts—on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 7 p.m. at Center Place in Brandon. This will be fun evening that supports the arts locally.

Lisa Rodriguez, Marketing Manager for Center Place said, “Each year, the theme of our party changes to make it a special evening for those who support the arts. This year, our venue will be transformed into a cruise ship theme (Passport to the Arts). We will stop at different tropical ports, making it A Night In Paradise for our guests.” Rodriguez added, “Your itinerary for the night will include dinner from the galley, tropical drinks, entertainment and our spectacular silent auction for your shopping pleasure. Enjoy a Captain’s Dinner with onboard seating for all, complete with open bar, cruisin’ style music and entertainment.”

This is Center Place’s biggest annual fundraiser. Center Place has been promoting and teaching arts in the Greater Brandon area for 42 years.

Rodriguez said, “Our Art Center depends on the generosity of our community in order to keep our doors open with a variety of art programs for children and adults. Our 42 years of promoting and teaching the arts in our community speaks for itself. We have generations of families attending our art classes and children’s live theatre.”

All of this would not be possible without the generous support of the community. You can help sustain Center Place and its four decades of service to the community by becoming an Art Patron Member or, even better, by becoming a sponsor.

Rodriguez explained, “As a Patron Member or sponsor, you will receive discounts on art classes and theatre productions.”

So, put on your best cruise attire (from shorts and sandals to ball gowns and tuxedos) and enjoy an evening filled with fun. In addition to a delicious meal, tropical drinks and entertainment, you can partake in Center Place’s famous silent auction.

Rodriguez said, “Our auction committee works year-round getting wonderful items donated such as beautiful art, gift baskets, sports items and gift cards from restaurants and other local businesses.”

For more information and to get tickets to the 35th Annual Patron Party, please visit www.centerplacebrandon.org/specialevents.aspx or call 685-8888.