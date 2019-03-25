8th Annual International Festival At The Village Early Learning Center

Students at The Village Early Learning Center study and celebrate cultural diversity as well as what it means to be a citizen in today’s global community. They learn to honor what makes people different and appreciate the many things we have in common with love, respect and acceptance. The International Festival, which will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., is an extension of this learning, and the school welcomes friends and community members to join in for this free event. All children in attendance will receive a new book to take home.

There is a stage with live entertainment beginning at 10 a.m. and a food truck on campus for the event. Tour the classrooms and visit displays outside, which are decorated to represent countries from around the world. You will even have a passport; do not forget to get it stamped as you travel the globe. Country displays include history, customs, fun facts, crafts and even food.

Volunteers are also needed to help at the event. If you would like to help or want to learn more about this special day, please contact Paul or Sara Anton at ps@lucidnight.com or the VFF at thevillagefamilyfoundation@gmail.com.

The Village Early Learning Center is located at 3741 Canoga Park Dr. in Brandon.

Help Feed The Bay Fill Food Pantries

Since its inception in 2006, Feed the Bay has collected nearly two million pounds of food for pantries of local food banks and community agencies. The multi-church effort provides a practical way for area churches to demonstrate God’s love by serving as the Hands and Feet of Jesus. Feed the Bay will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. You can help fill the gap by replenishing pantries as a volunteer or shopper.

Feed the Bay partners with Publix Super Markets who offer shoppers a convenient grocery list with the requested food items. After the shopper purchases the food, volunteers are onsite to collect the food and load it onto trailers.

Volunteers are not only needed to load trucks at the Publix Super Markets but are necessary to drive the trailers as well as unload and sort the food at the local agencies. For those who wish to volunteer, you must be at least 14 years old, but children are welcome to participate alongside a parent. To volunteer or see a list of participating Publix Super Markets, churches and agencies; visit www.feedthebay.org.

If you are unable to participate during the event but still want to contribute, gift cards from any supermarket may be dropped off at the Bay Life Church office. For questions, contact Melanie Langston from Bay Life Church at mlangston@baylife.org.

St. Joseph Day Italian Festa

The Sons & Daughters of Italy is hosting a St. Joseph’s Day Italian Festa on Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at 3315 W. Lemon St. in Tampa.

The Festa features food from local restaurants and entertainment, such as Italian folk dancing, tenors singing opera favorites—including Andrew Arena (who has a sign on the Tampa Riverwalk)—a Punch and Judy puppet show, Italian karaoke, continuously playing Italian opera on TV and a presentation on Italian Renaissance art. Festa attendees can light a votive candle at the elaborately decorated St. Joseph table.

The Tampa Rough Riders and Ye Loyal Grace O’Malley Krewe will be handing out beads.

Admission costs $5. Food tickets are sold in $1 increments.

The Sons & Daughters of Italy Lodge #1251 is named La Nuova Sicilia Unita. It is the largest and oldest Sons of Italy Lodge in Florida. Now in its 96th year, the Lodge supports a range of charities and awards scholarships to graduating seniors of Tampa-area high schools.

Golf Tournament Benefits Foster Teens In Tampa Bay

Grow Into You Foundation, Inc. (GIYF) will host its third annual golf tournament on Saturday, March 30. Join in and help the foster teens of Tampa Bay. Play your best so that they can have a chance to be their best.

Registration and lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. and play at 1 p.m. at Summerfield Crossings Golf and Country Club, 13050 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview. It is also looking for donors as hole sponsors and to help provide goods and services for raffles.

Entry fee includes lunch and dinner, snacks on the course, gift bags, chances to win raffles and contests and fun at every hole.

Early bird registration is $125 per golfer or $150 day of tournament. Early bird foursome is $400 or $600 day of tournament.

Visit www.growintoyoufoundation.org/golf for more information and to purchase tickets.