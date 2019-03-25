Nondenominational Christian Men’s Conference

Christian Men United (CMU), a nondenominational men’s ministry, will hold a men’s conference on Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Portico on 1001 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa. This year’s conference theme is ENDURE with the purpose of calling men of all races and denominations to spiritually endure life’s circumstances. Join us in a time of great worship music, teaching and fellowship.

Guest speakers include James Ford Jr., pastor and author of Treasured Truth Radio, featured on Moody Radio Florida, and Brad Stine, speaker and Christian comedian. Cost is $30 per adult and $20 per youth. Lunch will also be provided.

More information and how to registration can be found at www.ChristianMenUnited.com or by calling 220-5296.

Golf Scramble And BBQ Hosted By Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold its seventh Annual ‘Best Ball’ Golf Tournament and BBQ dinner at River Hills Country Club, on Saturday, April 6.

Tee off time for the tournament is set for 1 p.m. with dinner beginning at 6 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the winning foursome as well as for Longest Drive and Closest to the Hole Contests. There are also Hole in One Prizes and a Putting Competition. During dinner, there will be a silent auction, prize raffles and a 50/50 drawing.

For individual and foursome registration as well as sponsorship opportunities, visit our website at www.hiepiscopal.org. All proceeds will benefit the mission and ministries of Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church.

Annual Submarine Veterans Memorial Service

Tang Base of the United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) will host its annual Submarine Memorial Service on Saturday, April 20 at 11 a.m.

The service will be in front of the Submarine Museum at the Hillsborough County Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 US Hwy. 301 N. in Tampa.

The Service serves to recognize the extreme sacrifice and loss of all U.S. Submarines, both peacetime and wartime. Visitors are welcome to attend and observe this solemn and patriotic service.

Hop On Over To Brandon Christian Women Connections Luncheon

‘A Bunny Hop’ will feature a fun jewelry exchange so bring a non-favorite piece of jewelry and exchange for something new to you. The Luncheon with entertainment will be on Monday, April 8 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in the Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon.

The cost is $15 and first time guests pay $10. Please call Lillie at 740-0098 for reservation and more information.

Plant City Community Chorale Annual Spring Concert

The Plant City Community Chorale will present its annual spring concert, Set My Spirit Free, on Saturday, April 6 at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be performed at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church, located at 601 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico.

The Chorale, under the direction of Claudia Bolaño Becerra, will perform several gospel and spiritual favorites such as Joshua Fit the Battle of Jericho, Take Me to the Water as well as River in Judea and Wayfaring Stranger. One comedic song—a favorite of the singers—is designed to demonstrate the dynamics used in all modern music. The Women’s Ensemble will perform two songs bound to have you tapping your toes and feeling inspired by the spirit of the Chorale.

Tickets are available at www.pccchorale.org from any Chorale member or by calling 965-7213. Advanced tickets are $10. Tickets at the door are $15 for adults and $10 for children under 12 and any student with a student ID.

You Are Invited For Social Dancing

Plant City Social Dance will hold a dance on Saturday on April 13, April 20 and April 27 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Strawberry Square, 4401 Promenade Blvd. in Plant City. This dance will be social dancing on a 3,000 sq. ft. floating wood floor.

Dance to the music by DJ Ken Miller. Social dancing includes slow dances, waltzes, line dances, cha-cha and rumbas, two-step and country slow, swing and freestyle. The cost is $6 a person. No alcohol is to be brought on property. Water and cups are available. Please bring your own snacks and drinks. Visit strawberrysquaredancing.com.