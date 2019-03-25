After 21 months and a $30 million investment, Courtesy Toyota of Brandon, an Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. company, celebrated the grand reopening of its showroom located at 9210 E. Adamo Drive. The new 91,000 sq. ft. showroom is located next door to its former facility.

To mark the occasion, executives from Southeast Toyota Distributors and Asbury Automotive Group joined local employees to celebrate the opening of the state-of-the-art building with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included speeches by Courtesy Toyota of Brandon general manager Mike Schepise, Asbury CEO David Hult and Southeast Toyota Distributors vice president of sales and operations Jim McEachern.

“These changes are geared toward enhancing the customer’s overall experience,” said Schepise.

Improvements have also been made to employee work areas. Sixty-three air-conditioned technician bays mean customer vehicles can be serviced more quickly. The parts department was constructed closer to the service areas where technicians can easily access needed materials.

“These changes mean our employees can work more efficiently and that means less time waiting for our customers,” said Schepise. “It’s a win-win.”

Nobody was more impressed with the work area than assistant shop foreman Terrence Wilson. A 20-year employee at Courtesy Toyota, he said the changes to the work environment have increased efficiency and morale.

Love Toyotas but not the in-showroom experience? Courtesy Toyota has rolled out the Push Start online car-buying platform, which provides customers a car-buying experience that allows them to select the new or used car they want to purchase, trade in their old vehicle, select their lender and terms, sign the paperwork using DocuSign and even have the new purchase delivered to their home.

“Our employees are passionate about our brand and serving our customers and that is what makes the difference,” said Holt.

Courtesy Toyota of Brandon’s sales department is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Its service department is open Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Visit www.courtesytoyota.com or call 866-429-6135.