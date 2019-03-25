TMS Of Central Florida Treats Depression With Noninvasive, Drug-Free Treatment

TMS of Central Florida is Brandon’s exclusive TMS provider of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for noninvasive, drug-free treatment for depression in adult patients. TMS is an ‘FDA Approved’ medical procedure that delivers highly focused MRI-strength magnetic pulses to noninvasively (without surgery) stimulate the brain and treat major depression.

TMS is performed in a psychiatrist’s office under their supervision while the patient remains awake and alert. Patients do not require anesthesia or sedation and return to their daily routine immediately after each treatment.

TMS of Central Florida is owned and operated by three prominent psychiatrists, Charles DeVine, M.D.; Kathleen Carroll, M.D.; and Troy Noonan, M.D. To schedule an appointment, call Sandy Lopez, TMS Coordinator, at 423-7037.

New Hispanic-Owned Business Practice Leader At Florida Risk Partners

Rafael Duran has joined Florida Risk Partners as the Hispanic-Owned Business Practice Leader. After 19 years with Enterprise Holdings, he will use his talents to provide commercial insurance and risk management solutions to Hispanic-owned businesses.

By using the already cutting edge technology employed by FRP in conjunction with his own life experiences, Duran will be able to provide best in class services which has typically been an underserved market. While his talents will not be captive to Hispanic-owned businesses only, that will be his emphasis.

Duran is located at 1434 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 888-601-6660 (x 106) or visit www.floridariskpartners.com.

Leaven Brewing Brings Home Gold Medal For ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale

Jillian Lynch and husband KJ Lynch, the owners of Leaven Brewing in Riverview, recently were the recipients of a gold medal for its ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale. It was won at Tampa Bay Beer Week’s annual ‘Best Florida Beer’ competition.

Medals were announced at an event called ‘Brewer’s Ball’ hosted at Waterworks Park in downtown Tampa.

Jillian said, “Leaven is excited about this win, primarily because we focus on traditional, brewed to style beers and the ‘Cheeky Blonde’ was one of the first craft beers we introduced to our tap room in Riverview.”

Come in to Leaven Brewing, located at 11238 Boyette Rd. in Riverview to try ‘Cheeky Blonde’ Ale or one of its other craft beers.

MPact Services Inc. Offers Electronic Recycling & Disposal

Donna and Matt McCarty are the owners of MPact Services, Inc., a family-owned business, catering to small and large companies by providing a complimentary service to properly and safely dispose of end-of-life electronics. It accepts televisions, telephones, computer equipment, office equipment, audio/visual equipment, household electronics and appliances.

It is located at 2632 Causeway Center Dr. in Tampa. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 644-4996 or visit www.mpactservicesusa.com.

Brandon Chamber Of Commerce CEO Resigns

After two years of serving as the CEO for the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce, Rick Lewis has resigned. To continue the momentum, Board members Tina Blount and Bernadette Pello will directly oversee the Chamber’s daily operations.

Lewis steered the Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce through a very eventful time of change and challenges. The Chamber is preparing a multifaceted plan to smoothly navigate this transition and move forward based on the support and input from Chamber members, Board leaders and past Presidents and Chairs.

The Board Members thank Rick Lewis for his tireless service and wish him well in his new endeavors. Since his resignation, Chamber members, ambassadors, Board members and Past Presidents and Chairs have all volunteered to work together to ensure a smooth transition period as they continuously focus on Connection, Collaboration and Community.

Simply Advocating Helps With Tough Decisions For Your Loved Ones

Are you having a difficult time finding the perfect living arrangements for your loved one? Do you need more guidance and resources? Simply Advocating will help.

With over 20 years of caring experience in the healthcare industry, it will help you and your loved one make the difficult decisions easier.

Services include Facility Advisors, Patient Advocate Services and Mobile Notary Services.

Please call Jessica McNeave at 373-3261 or Melanie Camp at 205-2799 for a free consultation.

Florida Orthopaedic Institute Announces New Orthopedic Surgeon

Florida Orthopaedic Institute (FOI) announces the recent hiring of Dr. David M. Donohue to its practice of more than 40 fellowship-trained physicians. Dr. Donohue is an orthopedic surgeon who is fellowship trained in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction and arthritis.

After his residency at the University of South Florida, Dr. Donohue went on to complete his Orthopedic Trauma Surgery fellowship at Harborview Medical Center. He obtained his second fellowship in Adult Reconstruction and Arthritis Surgery upon returning to Tampa.

“Florida Orthopaedic Institute is unique,” Dr. Donohue said. “This is because of our affiliation with the University of South Florida and our commitment to the education of medical students, residents and fellows. In addition to providing conscientious patient care, my goal is to further the academic pursuits of our group and the university in orthopedic trauma and adult reconstruction.”

Dr. Donohue has contributed to several published chapters and peer-reviewed articles regarding topics such as treatment of infection, biomechanics, orthopedic trauma and computer navigated assistance. He has also given lectures nationally pertaining to orthopedic trauma repair. Among others, Dr. Donohue is a member of the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA), the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and the Foundation for Orthopaedic Trauma (FOT).

Dr. Donohue began seeing patients in February at the Brandon, North Tampa and South Tampa offices in the Tampa Bay area.

High Quality Care At Phoenix House

Phoenix House Florida delivers the highest quality of care with professionalism and respect. It prides itself on providing outstanding and accessible treatment to adults and adolescents with substance use disorders.

It offers a continuum of services, including care for co-occurring behavioral health issues, such as depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorder and bipolar disorder. Treatment is complemented by healthy activities and services such as life-skills training, health education and family reintegration to help clients maintain productive lives in recovery.

Phoenix House Florida offers outpatient services in Brandon and gender specific adult residential treatment in Ocala. For more information, contact Angela Beers at abeers@phoenixhouse.org or 881-1000.

Cutting Edge Technology Powers Boutique Style HOMM Real Estate

The Valrico FishHawk Chamber recently celebrated with a ribbon-cutting for HOMM Real Estate. Broker/Owner, Marie Negron founded HOMM Real Estate Services to be Tampa Bay’s boutique-style real estate partners. A full-service real estate agency powered by the latest cutting edge technology, it is located at 110 W Robertson St. in Brandon. HOMM Real Estate Services’ focus is Helping Others Make Moves – HOMM to HOME. The brokerage offers you the personalized real estate experience you need for buying, selling or renting real estate; plus a particular specialty in property management services.

With HOMM Real Estate Services, clients receive the benefits of a large agency while experiencing a ‘make yourself at home’ welcome. The ‘Helping Others Make Moves’ commitment is always to create a quality, personal and profitable transaction that delivers exceptional results with a five-star experience.

For more information, visit HOMMsales.com or call 684-5954.

Surterra Wellness Opens Wellness Center In Brandon

Surterra Wellness (Surterra), one of the fastest growing health and wellness companies in the United States (U.S.), hosted the official grand opening of its Surterra Wellness Center in Brandon. Local government officials, medical cannabis advocates and supporters attended the Wellness Center ribbon cutting.

The new Wellness Center adds to Surterra’s rapidly growing Florida footprint as the company further expands its ability to provide quality health and wellness options to Floridians.

“We’re thrilled to officially open the doors to our Brandon Wellness Center and further expand access to our first class suite of products to customers seeking the benefits of medical cannabis,” said Kim Hawkes, Senior Manager for Surterra Wellness. “With the grand opening, Brandon residents will now have a convenient option in their own neighborhood to learn how they can empower their own health and wellness through cannabis-based care.”

During the ribbon-cutting, Surterra also presented a charitable donation to ECHO, which provides assistance for families in need of emergency food, clothing and stability programs.

All qualifying patients, their families and anyone interested in learning more about cannabis-based treatments are welcome to visit the Wellness Center at 1256 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

Anniversary Open House At Fred Astaire Dance Studio Of Brandon

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Brandon is celebrating its eighth anniversary this March with a special community party and open house on Friday, March 29 from 7-9 p.m. Everyone is welcome to enjoy drinks, hors d’oeuvres, prizes and lots of dancing at no charge.

Fred Astaire Brandon is known for its fun, family-friendly atmosphere. Kelle, David and their three children bring vitality to the studio and make families always feel welcome.

Kelle said, “Sharing the joy of dance with the community is our team’s passion. We hope to bring just a little bit of that joy to Brandon’s families and help everyone meet their personal dancing goals.”

Fred Astaire Brandon was named the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce’s Medium Business of the Year for 2017. Kelle and David also danced together in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in November 2018.

It is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. Ste. 114 in Brandon. Call 438-5963 or visit www.fredastaire.com/brandon for more information.