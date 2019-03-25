Why did you decide to become a teacher?

To affect the lives of young people in the community and spark their interest in their future careers.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

To prepare students to be lifelong learners and challenge themselves to achieve to their full potential, beyond what they can imagine.

What is a hidden talent or something that would be surprising to your students?

I think one of my hidden talents would be research and investigating. I like to resolve problems and have become skilled at finding all kinds of resources online to find what I want or need to know—for myself or for others. Also, I am a first degree black belt in Taekwondo and an AAU National Championship Gold Medalist.

What is your favorite book and why?

Journey to Center by Thomas Crum. This book gave me great insight into maintaining balance and control in my life. I reread it when I need a reminder to balance my body, mind and spirit.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

“What you are speaks so loudly I cannot hear what you say.” – Ralph Waldo Emerson

Congratulations to Ms. Dauphinee!

If you would like to nominate your teacher, send us your teacher’s name, school and why your teacher deserves to win Teacher Of The Month. Please email the information to Teacher@ospreyobserver.com.