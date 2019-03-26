First Presbyterian Church of Brandon will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Bring a basket and a dish to share. The event will feature crafts, games, an egg hunt and potluck lunch. The church is located at 121 Carver Ave. in Brandon.

Grace Baptist Church will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Children 12 and under are asked to bring a basket for the hunt. The egg hunt will also include complimentary photos with the Easter Bunny. The church is located at 2909 John Moore Rd. in Brandon. For more information, visit www.growingatgrace.com.

Hawthorne Village Retirement Community invites you to its Bunny Hop Treat Trail on Friday, April 19. The ribbon cutting to open the treat trail is at 10:30 a.m. There will be treat stations set up on the trail and the Easter Bunny will be on site. Hawthorne Village is located at 859 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. For more information, call 661-8998 or visit hawthornevillageofbrandon.com.

Holy Innocents’ Episcopal Church will hold a free Easter breakfast and egg hunt on Sunday, April 21 at 9:15 a.m. The church is located at 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. For more information, contact the church office at 689-3130. Lighthouse Freedom Center will host its annual Easter of Hope Outreach on Saturday, April 13 at 11 a.m. The event includes Riverview’s largest egg hunt and a free bike giveaway. Celebrate Jesus with food, fun, face painting, candy, prizes, dance contests, skits and more. All are welcome to this free family event. LRC is located at 7211 S. 78th St. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.lrcchurch.com.

Living Savior Lutheran Church will host an Easter breakfast featuring generous portions of breakfast items on Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 a.m. Then at 9:15 a.m., children are invited to participate in an Easter egg hunt. The church is located at 2650 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Next Level Church FishHawk will do a Helicopter Egg Drop at a secret location on Sunday, April 21. The drop will take place after the church’s Easter experience held at Newsome High School at 10 a.m. To receive a wristband and access to the egg drop location, you will need to attend the 10 a.m. experience. The egg drop is free and will also include bounce houses, face painting and other family-friendly activities. Registration is required for entry. Visit www.2019eggdrop.com to register and for more information.

Plant City’s Annual City-wide Easter Egg Hunt will be held on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-12 By Amanda Boston Noon. The event features an Easter egg hunt, food, photos with the Easter bunny, inflatables and more. The egg hunt is free, but other activities cost a nominal fee. The egg hunt is for all youths ages 3-11 and children will be divided into age groups. Two special ‘Golden Eggs’ will be hidden in each egg nest. Finders turn them in for a large Easter Basket after the hunt. The event is held at the Otis M. Andrews Sports Complex, located at 2402 East Cherry St. in Plant City. More information can be found at https://www.plantcitygov.com/parksrec/page/city-wide-easter-egg-hunt.

Redeemer Church will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m. for toddlers through fifth grade. The free event also includes refreshments, a special craft and worship. The church is located at 12404 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.redeemerriverview.org.

South Bay Church will host an Easter Eggstravaganza on Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m.-12 Noon. The egg hunt will feature more than 20,000 eggs, a food truck rally, music, prizes and the Easter Bunny. The church is located at 13498 U.S. Hwy. 301 S. in Riverview. For more information, visit www.southbay.church.

St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church of Brandon will host its annual Easter egg hunt and festivities on Sunday, April 14 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. on campus. The event will include games, crafts, cookie decorating food and of course, egg hunts featuring an indoor toddler room and an indoor glow in the dark hunt for older kids. The outdoor egg hunt will include a fenced-in area where those age 5 and under can hunt eggs with kids their size. Eggs will be color-coded to help children with allergies distinguish non-candy/peanut-free items. Kona Ice will also be on location selling some cool treats. The event is free but please register online at www.eventbrite.com/e/egg-hunt-2019- tickets-58540521275. The church is located at 3315 Bryan Rd. in Brandon.