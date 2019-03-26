If you are looking for a local and family-owned apparel graphics business, look no further than Manatee Apparel Graphics. Dennis Frey and his wife own and run Manatee Apparel Graphics and are proud to offer screen printing, embroidery, digital printing (DTG), sublimation, banners, signs, decals, window clings and delivery services to the Tampa Bay area.

Frey was born in the Bronx, NY and raised in the Northeast. He moved to Florida in 1983 and relocated to Manatee County in 1993.

“I really wanted to have my own business and heard about a small company that might be for sale, Manatee Apparel Graphics,” said Frey. “I was working for a company that manufactured traffic control equipment around the world.”

The Freys purchased the business in June 2002.

“What I like best about Manatee Apparel is the people we meet and the diverse markets we serve,” said Frey. “We service schools, churches, bands, professional athletes, small businesses, corporations, civic organizations, municipalities, police, fire, military, family reunions, etc. With the equipment and the staff we have, if a customer needs it decorated, we can handle it.”

Screen printing remains the most widely known and widely used form of decorating custom apparel. With such a long legacy of fantastic quality workmanship along with outstanding customer service, coupled with a large variety of in-house services, the Freys launched an additional facility in Riverview more than 10 years ago, in January 2009.

“We are a one-stop shop within the decorated apparel and promotional product industry,” said Frey. “We do it all in-house with our machines and our employees, some of who have been with us for over a decade.”

In addition, Manatee Apparel Graphics offers E-Commerce and fulfillment services. For customers who want to sell on the internet without the hassle, Manatee Apparel can build and host its website.

Currently, Manatee Apparel Graphics is hosting a special for 15 percent off the next order for any customer, new or existing, that mentions this article from now through the end of 2019. People can also follow its Facebook page for other specials offered throughout the year.

Call 677-1500 or visit www.manateeapparel.com and view the latest promotional video. Stop by the local office at 6520 U.S. Hwy 301, Suite 102 in Riverview.