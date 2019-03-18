BSAC Campers can once again look forward to exciting themed weeks of fun camp experiences. BSAC’s ‘Who’s Got Game’ theme is based around game shows. Have you always wanted to be a contestant in your favorite TV game show? Now you can.

Each themed week runs from Monday to Friday (except week 5 when there is no camp on the 4th of July).

Week 1: SURVIVOR – June 3 – June 7;

Week 2: ESCAPE ROOM – June 10 – June 14;

Week 3: THE AMAZING RACE – June 17 – June 21;

Week 4: FEAR FACTOR – June 18 – June 22;

Week 5: MINUTE TO WIN IT – July 1 – July 5 *Closed July 4th;

Week 6: DOUBLE DARE – July 8 – July 12;

Week 7: WIN, LOSE, DRAW – July 15 – July 19;

Week 8: WIPE OUT – July 22 – July 26;

Week 9: FAMILY FEUD – July 29 – August 2;

Week 10: THE REUNION SHOW – August 5 – August 9.

Registration Fees are $45 per child or $85 per family. It includes one camp T-shirt and one backpack per camper. The cost for camp per child is $150 full a full day (7 a.m.-6:30 p.m.); $90 week for half day – either 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m. If you want to bring your child for drop in days, the cost is $40 for the day from 7 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Drop in days must be selected and paid in advance to reserve and are non-refundable. Field trips are offered throughout the season at extra cost and are optional.

A Summer Camp Open House will be held on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get a preview of the summer experience: a day in the life of a camper. Be a contestant on your favorite TV game shows. You will tour BSAC, swim and play games in the pool, meet the summer camp mentors and have a family fun day with summer camp games and activities. There will be a DJ and vendors.

BSA is located at 405 Beverly Blvd. in Brandon. For more information, call 689-0908 or visit www.mybsacorg.