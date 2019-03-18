The 2019 Florida Strawberry Festival Fine Art Show, presented by the East Hillsborough Art Guild (EHAG), showcases the artwork of the talented residents of the area. The show is open to the public during the Annual Florida Strawberry Festival in Plant City.

Karen Crumley is the Chair, and she said, “We are very pleased with the art that was submitted, especially with sculpture from both adults and youth. We had such an amazing array of themes and materials.”

The judges for this year’s show were Carol Hughes and Lisa McCarthy. Hughes is the Program Director at Arts Ensemble Education Foundation and leads the Veterans Art Program “Arts4Vets” and all Art in Public Places programming.

McCarthy is the cofounder of Comm Creative, a digital and traditional marketing agency. She is also the founder of Factory Mark Gallery, a contemporary art gallery for emerging and re-emerging artists where 100 percent of sales go directly to the artist.

The Best of Show award was awarded to Alan Metzger of Wesley Chapel for “Wake Up Call. The Best of Show award is given along with a cash prize of $300.

The Strawberry Theme Award winner is Karen Olszewski of Plant City. Olszewski received a ribbon and a cash award of $100.

The winner of the Suncoast Credit Union Purchase Award was Lurline Tanner of Plant City. The winner of this category was chosen by Derek Yates from the Plant City branch. The winning piece will be on display at the branch throughout the coming year. Tanner also received a cash prize of $500. In explaining his selection, Yates said, “The piece represents the history of Florida.”

The youth entries were outstanding this year. All youth prizes are sponsored exclusively by Jarrett Scott Ford of Plant City.

In addition to the above awards, area businesses stepped up to be a part of the Business Leader Choice Awards. Among them were the Osprey Observer and Winthrop Arts, Inc. Crumley said, “So many more businesses wanted to participate in the show this year and pick their favorite entry. Usually we have 12 to 15 businesses participate, this year there were 33 businesses.”

For more information on this year’s show and to get information for next year, please visit www.ehagfinearts.com.