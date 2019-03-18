The March art exhibit at the Bruton Memorial Library in Plant City is a wonderfully eclectic collection of art created by Whitney Worley. The Plant City resident creates art under both her name and that of Bungee Monkey Art. The art can be seen now through the end of March during the library’s normal operating hours.

There are 24 pieces in the exhibit. Some are big and some are small. Some are framed and others are on canvas. The exhibit is colorful, interesting and eye catching.

Worley said, “I started painting with watercolor last year. I would try to paint realistic looking paintings and found myself getting frustrated.” Worley added, ” As a result, I decided to just start having fun with this.”

One of Worley’s paintings in the exhibit is a sea turtle. It is this painting that she started with this new attitude. Worley said, “People could not believe that I had created it.” Worley added, “My goal is to just keep getting better and eventually participate in art festivals. That would be my dream.”

Angel House, Adult Service Associate and the Coordinator of the Art Exhibits at the library said, “Worley had completely filled the art wall with multiple pieces. They are super fun and funky.”

Worley likes to work with watercolor. Worley said, “I love painting with watercolor because of the different tones I get, the vivid colors and how I can add layers.” Worley’s artwork is reflective of her personality. Worley said, “I am eccentric and psychedelic myself so I want my paintings to have a piece of me.”

Each month the Bruton Memorial Library hosts an art exhibit. The exhibit space is open to area residents and presents a unique opportunity for artists to show their artwork in a public place. The exhibits stay up for one month. Interested artists can obtain an application from the front desk at the library.

The Bruton Memorial Library is located at 302 McLendon St. in downtown Plant City. For more information on future art exhibits or to apply, please call 757-9215 or visit the front desk.