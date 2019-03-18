Enjoy The Summer Scene 2019 At The Florida Academy Of Performing Arts

Full and half day camps are available for kids ages 5 and up at The Florida Academy of Performing Arts (FAOPA) at Music Showcase. Musical Theatre productions of Willy Wonka (June 3-14), Once Upon A Mattress (June 10-21), Frozen Jr. (June 17-28), The Wizard of Oz Jr. (July 8-19), Once on This Island (July 15-26) and The Lion King Jr. (July 22-August 2) will all take place this summer for ages 5 and up.

Campers will participate in various classes each day that are customized to fit their appropriate age groups and will experience, music, acting, singing, dance, creative art, rock camp and more.

Music Showcase is located at 402 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. For more information, call 490-2787 or visit faopa.org.

Family-Friendly Summer Camp Expo

The Family-Friendly Summer Camp Expo (Brandon Edition) will take place on Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Hillsborough Community College, 10451 Nancy Watkins Dr. in Tampa. There will be fun for the entire family to learn about summer camps being offered in Brandon, Tampa, Riverview, Lithia/FishHawk, Valrico, SouthShore and surrounding areas.

Learn about VBS programs as well as STEM, Arts & Crafts, Dance, Gymnastics, Martial Arts, Sports, Sewing & more. The first 250 families get a giveaway bag with goodies. There will be giveaways: free week of camps & more.

Kids will enjoy bounce houses, face painting, free crafts, a dodgeball arena, princesses and superheroes. Enjoy Easter fun with a scavenger hunt, photos with the Easter Bunny and a petting zoo.

Register for free tickets at https://familyfriendlytampabay.com/.

Bricks 4 Kidz Offers LEGO® Summer Camps

Bricks 4 Kidz is back with awesome LEGO® Summer Camps being offered all over the Brandon, Riverview and Valrico areas. Join in for a different theme each week such as Fortnite, Pokemon, Star Wars, Minecraft and much more.

Each week, campers will be building signature Bricks 4 Kidz robotic LEGO® models, very popular LEGO® mosaics and 3D LEGO® sculptures as well as playing fun games and creating arts and crafts projects they will get to take home. At the end of each week, every camper will get to take home their very own LEGO® minifigure. Each day and week will be a brand new LEGO® adventure you won’t want to miss!

The schedule for the camps being offered at nearby locations is as follows:

We Rock The Spectrum

Monday to Friday, June 10–14: LEGO® Gamer’s World, July 1–July 5: LEGO® Summer Theme Mashup (Single Day Pricing: No July 4 Camp); Monday to Thursday, July 15–July 18: LEGO® STAR WARS/MINECRAFT Mashup (Four Day Pricing).

The Venue In Riverview

Monday to Friday, June 17–June 21: LEGO® Summer Theme Mashup Monday to Friday, August 5–August 9: Bricks 4 Girls LEGO® Camp with Girls With Confidence.

FishHawk Aquatic Center

Monday to Friday, June 3–June 7: LEGO® Gamer’s World Monday to Friday, July 8–July 12: LEGO® STAR WARS/MINECRAFT Mashup Monday to Friday, August 5–August 9: LEGO® Summer Theme Mashup.

Sign up at www.bricks4kidz.com/florida-tampa or call 545-4282.

Center Place Fine Arts Offer Summer Art Camp To Brighten The Day

Who knew that art could be so much fun?

This summer, register your 7 to 13-year-old to discover their love of painting, drawing, pottery and more. Classes are offered Monday to Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and include Art Mural, Animal Paintings, Pencil Drawings Cruise Around the World, West & Wild Canvases, Ceramic Sculpture, Recycled Art, Landscape Drawings, Paper Sculptures, Space Art, Mixed Media and more.

Center Place is located at 619 Vonderburg Dr., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information or to register, visit www.centerplacebrandon.org or call 685-8888.

Spend The Summer At R&R Ranch Horsin’ Around

Summer Campers will enjoy riding and caring for horses at family-owned R&R Ranch. R&R Ranch specializes in safe horse experiences for the young child and for beginners. The name stands for “Rest” and “Relaxation.” Pony parties, field trips, trail riding lessons, horse boarding, playgroups and horse camps are all offered.

Summer Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday to Friday. Early and late pickup can be arranged. Camp runs Monday, June 3 through Friday, August 9. Students ages 6 to 12 years are invited to attend. The cost is $225 per week.

Campers will enjoy: a daily trail ride or lesson, pony painting, hay rides, lots of games, snowball fight, learning how to care for horses and farm animals, bounce castle, Lunch and disco in the air conditioned camp house.

There is a petting zoo with baby bunnies, chicks, ducks and baby pigs. Kids will also get to enjoy arts and crafts and more.

Safety helmets will be provided. R&R Ranch is located at 9805 Bryant Rd. in Lithia. Visit www.rrranchlithia.com.

Learn Baseball From The Pros At Ostingers Baseball Academy Summer Camp

Ostingers Baseball Academy will hold its baseball camp this summer to give your child a better understanding of the game of baseball, through instruction, drills and games. Having a good time while learning the fundamentals will be the main focus of this camp.

Ostingers’ staff is made up of all former professional players who instruct, teaching the game from the ground up. The camp is not a full day camp with video games and indoor activities. Jim Osting is a baseball instructor with 12 years of professional baseball playing experience including two years of Major League Experience (Padres and Brewers).

Patrick Ryan is a baseball instructor with eight years professional pitching experience. Kris Wilken is the Head Baseball Coach at Bloomingdale High School and has six years of professional playing experience. College and high school players trained by Ostingers Baseball Academy will assist your child throughout their camp experience. Additional help is provided from Ostinger players current and past to make the campers experience ‘one of a kind.’

With the instructors and the staff, the ratio per camper is around 6:1. This ratio allows for added reps for each player and helps to break up the groups in age appropriate format. Camp weeks run Monday to Friday, June 3-7, July 8-12 and July 29-August 2. Camps run half days from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Camps are held Monday to Wednesday at Ostingers Baseball Academy, 8711 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. and Thursday and Friday at the FishHawk Sports Complex fields located at 16120 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia (for games and other activities). The cost is $180 (sibling discounts available). For more information or to register, call 737-3000 or visit www.OstingBaseball.com.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium Is Cooking Up Some Summer Fun

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium’s Summer Camps are a great way to learn new skills in the kitchen, create tasty recipes and meet lots of new friends. The only things you need to be prepared are closed toe shoes and a restraint for shoulder length hair. All of the ingredients, tools and even the fun are included.

Students are taught how to properly use real kitchen tools, knives and appliances safely under adult supervision. Students come away with the confidence to prepare dishes that are age appropriate and tasty. The goal is to encourage your child to be a help in the kitchen and to have fun while building a lifetime of good skills.

Cooking Camps for kids ages 6-11 will take place from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. daily and the tween’s and teen’s Summer Camps, ages 11-15) will take place from 2-4:00 p.m.

Camps will take place weekly for four days and run from Monday, June 3 through Thursday, August 2.

Rolling Pin Kitchen Emporium is located at Brandon Crossroads, 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Call 653-2418 or visit www.rollingpinonline.com.

Hoop It Up At FishHawk Fellowship’s Basketball Camp

Take your game to the next level. Develop your skills and have fun doing it. Work daily to improve every player’s technical abilities. Camp is suitable for everyone from beginners to elite players.

FishHawk Fellowship Church is partnering with Alpha & Omega Sports, Inc. Its staff designs intense, fun training sessions. Camp will run Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28 for grades 2-5 and Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26 for grades 6-12.

Both camps will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at FishHawk Fellowship Church, 15326 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia. The cost is $100 per student. For more information, visit www.fishhawkfc.org/basketball.

Tennis Camp Weeks Offered In FishHawk

FishHawk Ranch Tennis Club will offer camp this summer for ages 6 to 16. Camp is for beginning and intermediate skill levels Choose your weeks between Monday, June 3 and Friday, August 9.

Full day camp available or half days from 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. or 1:30-4 p.m. are available. Camp will be offered at 15921 Courtside View Dr. in Lithia. Register online at http://fishhawkranchtennisclub.com or call 681-4000.

Musical Theater And Much More Offered At Firehouse Cultural Center

The Firehouse Cultural Center will be offering Summer Camp through the summer. It is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.

Week 1: June 3–June 7, Musical Theater I; Week 2: June 10–June 14, Musical Theater II.

Week 3: June 17–June 21, Musical Theater III; Week 4: June 24–June 28, Musical Theater IV.

Week 5: July 1–July 5 (No Camp on Thursday, July 4), Art Studio I; Week 6: July 8–July 12, Art Studio II.

Week 7: July 15–July 19, Cartooning & Animation; Week 8: July 22–July 26, Robotics-Tech, Fee for Robotics: $50; Week 9: July 29–August 2, Robotics-Tech, Fee for Robotics: $50.

For more information, call 645-7651 or visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org.

Combat Dreaded Summer Slide With Mathnasium Of Brandon Or Mathnasium @Home

Kids can power up this summer with Mathnasium of Brandon or Mathnasium @home. The summer slide is real and students can lose over two months of mathematical skills every summer. Mathnasium can help prevent that with its Power Up summer programs.

Summer is an ideal time for student’s math ability to skyrocket. Without the pressure of school and extracurricular activities, students are able to focus and learn in a relaxed atmosphere and they will love coming to Mathnasium as FUN is built in to the mathematical activities along with celebrating successes and fun prizes for outstanding attendance and growth.

“Take advantage of the more relaxed environment of summer break which is a golden opportunity to improve math performance whether your student is struggling or just wanting to dig deeper into their math studies,” suggests Becky McDaniels, Center Director at Mathnasium of Brandon and Mathnasium @home.

Mathnasium’s @home program is an additional benefit for students who would like to keep up their skills but are traveling. You can take Mathnasium anywhere with Mathnasium @home. Mathnasium will help parents choose a Summer Power Workout Plan, such as numerical fluency, fractions, multiplication fluency, problem solving, algebra readiness, geometry readiness and so much more based on a diagnostic of the student.

Experts say that the effects of a summer learning program, such as Mathnasium’s, will make a positive difference for student’s moving forward.

Call 655-MATH (6284) or visit www.mathnasium.com/brandon/promotions to schedule your student’s risk free diagnostic at your favorite neighborhood center or at home with the Mathnasium @home program and help your student to Power Up this summer. Mathnasium of Brandon is located at 1048 E Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico (Plaza Bella shopping center.)