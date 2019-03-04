When a small business reaches its five-year anniversary, it is a huge milestone. Laura Craig is celebrating this achievement with LGC Hair Restoration moving to Elite Salon Suites in the Brandon Crossroads plaza. From this new locale, she will be able to provide her clients with the same life-changing, nonsurgical permanent hair loss solutions, in a more comfortable, but equally private environment.

Craig is so excited and thankful to be able to continue helping people realize the self-image they desire after five years in the community: “At the beginning I wasn’t nervous, but as I put my heart and soul into growing this business, I realized how I just had to make this work. I have clients that really count on me, and this just pushes me to keep going. I really have a good bunch of people. They are so appreciative and caring.”

With nearly 30 years of experience as a stylist, Craig specializes in helping clients who experience hair loss to restore their positive self-images through a variety of techniques including: nonsurgical medical grafting, nonsurgical permanent or semipermanent hair replacement, hair extensions and private, personalized wig sales, fittings and stylings.

Clients often want to explore the ALLIEVE Process, which, unlike any other conventional hair replacement procedure, mimics natural hair growth as well as a prescribed cranial prosthesis, which is a custom-made wig comprised of the finest European hair or Syntress fiber.

Craig is also skilled in a variety of typical salon services to help hair appear thicker and fuller such as color services, perms and haircuts. She works with men, women and children, and she has a solution that can help you achieve the look you desire.

LGC Hair Restoration is now located inside Elite Salon Suites between Baluka Billiards Lounge and the My Gym in the Brandon Crossroads plaza at 2064 Badlands Dr., Ste. 3 in Brandon. Business hours are Tuesday-Friday by appointment only with times ranging between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. or on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a consultation/appointment, call 990-9234. Visit the website at www.lgchairrestoration.com or find them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/lgchairrestoration. Other inquiries can be directed via email to laura@lgchairrestoration.com.